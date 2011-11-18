Kittens Making Out With Kittens: My Last Words On ‘Twilight’

I really thought I’d seen Twilight covered from every possible angle. You know, only because I HAVE covered Twilight from every possible angle. Alas, there’s always another spin. Case in point: People has compiled a rather alarming gallery in honor of today’s release of Breaking Dawn: Part 1.

Take a look above at two kittens getting freaky, Bella and Edward style. Click to their gallery if for some reason you want to see more furry critters reenacting Twilight scenes. I’m fairly concerned at the high volume of readers who will probably do that. This is truly the proverbial nail in the teen vampire coffin. Stick a fork in it, Twihards. This is one guy that’s totally over it.

Anyway with that, I am officially proclaiming this my LAST POST ABOUT TWILIGHT IN 2011. Don’t get me wrong: I love it as much as the next gal, but enough is enough. We’ll resume this conversation in nine months when the craze surrounding the final film begins to boil. (Oh, and just for the record, don’t think for a second this means I’m done talking about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson!)