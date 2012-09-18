Kitten Klash: Kim Kardashian’s Mercy Looks a Lot Like Lagerfeld’s Choupette

Karl Lagerfeld‘s kitten Choupette is arguably the most famous feline in the world right now. The white Siamese kitten is pampered to the max and she’s stolen the hearts of animal lovers everywhere with her good looks and luxe lifestyle.

However, Choupette might have to start working a bit harder if she wants to maintain her title as the world’s most popular kitten: Reality queen Kim Kardashian recently got herself a feline friend, Mercy, who bears a striking resemblance to Lagerfeld’s prized pet.

Kardashian introduced the world to her white Teacup Persian kitten via Instagram just a few days ago, spurring plenty of buzz about the Choupette doppelganger.

We’re assuming it’s only a matter of time before Kardashian bumps up publicity for Mercy and starts doing interviews about her presumably over-the-top lifestyle. So, should Choupette be worried? From the photos we’ve seen of Mercy, we think there’s a strong chance of a seriously competitive kitten clash in the near future.

Which fluffy kitty is your favorite: Choupette or Mercy?