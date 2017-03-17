The New Iteration of the Kitten Heel for Spring 2017

The kitten heel is back. We know, we know: It sounds just plain awful. “Kitten heel” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue—nor does it have a positive sartorial connotation. But trust: That’s all about to change.

The new iteration of the kitten heel looks less like something you’d see on an your grandma, and more like a style that was born out of the mule’s newfound popularity: Instead of the same-old, nonsensical baby stiletto, you’d sooner see a small, thicker heel adorn a pointy slingback, or a petite heel that plays down an otherwise flashy bootie. Still not sure what we mean? Click though to see 11 kitten heel styles for 2017 we that aren’t just comfortable—they’re chic, too.