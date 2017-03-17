StyleCaster
Share

The New Iteration of the Kitten Heel for Spring 2017

What's hot
StyleCaster

The New Iteration of the Kitten Heel for Spring 2017

Lauren Caruso
by
How to Wear a Kitten Heel
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

The kitten heel is back. We know, we know: It sounds just plain awful. “Kitten heel” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue—nor does it have a positive sartorial connotation. But trust: That’s all about to change.

MORE: 50 Amazing Shoes from the Fall 2017 Runways

The new iteration of the kitten heel looks less like something you’d see on an your grandma, and more like a style that was born out of the mule’s newfound popularity: Instead of the same-old, nonsensical baby stiletto, you’d sooner see a small, thicker heel adorn a pointy slingback, or a petite heel that plays down an otherwise flashy bootie. Still not sure what we mean? Click though to see 11 kitten heel styles for 2017 we that aren’t just comfortable—they’re chic, too.

MORE: The Best Street Style from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

Zara Slingback Shoes, $119; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

No. 21 Stripe-Print Kitten Heel Mules, $445; at Matches Fashion

 

Photo: No. 21

H&M Slingbacks, $29.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Topshop Malbec Sock Bootie, $150; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Topshop

Via Spiga Ava Pump, $98; at Via Spiga

 

Photo: Via Spiga

Alexander Wang Trista Pumps, $525; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Alexander Wang

Zara Contrast Slingback Heeled Shoes, $25.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

ASOS Suzie Pointed Kitten Heels, $30; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Balenciaga Patent Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps, $635; at MyTheresa

 

Photo: Balenciaga

Mango Kitten Heel Ankle Boots, $59.99; at Mango

 

Photo: Mango

Dulci Suede Kitten Heels, $188; at J.Crew

 

 

Photo: J.Crew

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Zara's Mid-Season Sale Is On! Here's What to Buy Right Now

Zara's Mid-Season Sale Is On! Here's What to Buy Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share