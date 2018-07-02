Summer’s Kitschiest Earrings Will Make You Want to Play Dress-up

This summer’s weirdest and most wonderful trend looks like it fell out of your elementary school self’s dreams—and right into your favorite retailers. Kitschy earrings, in all their brightly colored, sequin-covered, statement-making glory, are all over the place this summer. So consider this your invitation to play a little dress-up (and, of course, to go shopping).
I first stumbled upon the kitschy earring trend while I was shopping for acrylic earrings (summer’s favorite form of statement jewelry). As I perused the earring selection at ASOS, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, and more, I started noticing tons of earrings that looked like they belonged in an arts and crafts class.
There were beads, shimmery ribbons, tassels—charms that looked like animals, rhinestones that weren’t even pretending to be real jewels. The earrings I saw were delightfully tacky—and even better, they were trying to be.
When I saw everyone from Tory Burch to Oscar de la Renta getting in on the kitschy earring movement, I knew I couldn’t just ignore it. Kitschy earrings were officially having a moment—plus, there’s no better time than summer to experiment with bold, character-filled accessories.
Here, you’ll find 19 kitschy-cute pairs of earrings that are tacky, charming, and on-trend all at once. Even if you’re not willing to wear giant pink lobsters (or rhinestone-covered stars) on your ears, you’re sure to find something in this slideshow that’ll get your creative summer style juices flowing.
Tory Burch Charms Statement Earrings, $198
These charm earrings are totally fun and a little bit creepy—in the best way possible.
Tory Burch Charms Statement Earrings, $198 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
Dadybones Heart Earrings, $45
Nothing says 90s kitsch like a pink felt heart (or two).
Dadybones Heart Earrings, $45 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Mercedes Salazar Clip Earrings, $215
These shoulder duster earrings are somehow fun and elegant at the same time. Wear them with an updo to keep all eyes on the colorful toucans.
Mercedes Salazar Clip Earrings, $215 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
River Island Tinsel Tassel Earrings, $19
These shimmery earrings look fit for a Barbie.
River Island Tinsel Tassel Earrings, $19 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Oscar de la Renta Monkey Hoop Earrings, $146
Even Oscar de la Renta is getting in on the kitschy earring trend.
Oscar de la Renta Monkey Hoop Earrings, $146 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Vintage Pink Bamboo Hoop Earrings, $13
For the shopper who wants their hoop earrings to be a little out-of-the-box.
Vintage Pink Bamboo Hoop Earrings, $13 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Moschino 'It's Lit' Cigarette Clip Earrings, $285
Nothing says 2018 like a pair of "it's lit" earrings.
Moschino 'It's Lit' Cigarette Clip Earrings, $285 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
J.Crew Flower and Bead Chandelier Earrings, $33
These look like something I would've made in an elementary school arts and crafts class, and I'm super into it.
J.Crew Flower and Bead Chandelier Earrings, $33 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Tory Burch Fish Drop Earrings, $178
A more subtle approach to a very noisy trend. (Never thought I'd see the day when statement earrings that look like fish bones are considered "subtle," but here we are.)
Tory Burch Fish Drop Earrings, $178 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Statement Jewel Stone and Tassel Earrings, $11
Throw these delightfully 90s-looking earrings on with your favorite LBD to create a solidly fun and stylish party look.
Statement Jewel Stone and Tassel Earrings, $11 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Color Block Pom Pom Hoop Earrings, $13
Hoop earrings got the pom pom treatment.
Color Block Pom Pom Hoop Earrings, $13 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Palm Leaf Resin Earrings, $16
Acrylic, tropical-inspired earrings that are a little bit kitsch—three summer trends all in one.
Palm Leaf Resin Earrings, $16 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Tail Feathers Drop Earrings, $448
These birds look like they belong on an artsy Christmas tree—or, you know, your ears.
Tail Feathers Drop Earrings, $448 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Sachin and Babi Fleur Dusk Clip-On Earrings, $295
These statement-making earrings are covered in tiny, yellow, beaded flowers. Plus, the clip-on fixture will keep them from weighing down your ears.
Sachin and Babi Fleur Dusk Clip-On Earrings, $295 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Lobster Cove Drop Earrings, $48
I'd never considered wearing lobster jewelry until I spotted this pair of earrings at Anthro.
Lobster Cove Drop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Crystal Star Earrings, $24
The product description for these earrings reads, "Who said earrings can't be extra?" Right. On.
Crystal Star Earrings, $24 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Myers Drop Earrings, $248
A dressier take on the kitschy earring trend.
Myers Drop Earrings, $248 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Mango Palm Tree Earrings, $27
Nothing says summer like a pair of beaded palm trees hanging from your ears.
Mango Palm Tree Earrings, $27 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Gas Bijoux Layer Drop Earrings, $233
When in doubt, put a bird on it.
Gas Bijoux Layer Drop Earrings, $233 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.