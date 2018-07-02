StyleCaster
Share

Summer’s Kitschiest Earrings Will Make You Want to Play Dress-up

What's hot
StyleCaster

Summer’s Kitschiest Earrings Will Make You Want to Play Dress-up

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Summer’s Kitschiest Earrings Will Make You Want to Play Dress-up
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

This summer’s weirdest and most wonderful trend looks like it fell out of your elementary school self’s dreams—and right into your favorite retailers. Kitschy earrings, in all their brightly colored, sequin-covered, statement-making glory, are all over the place this summer. So consider this your invitation to play a little dress-up (and, of course, to go shopping).

MORE: How to Wear Tropical Prints Without Looking Like a Dad on Vacation

I first stumbled upon the kitschy earring trend while I was shopping for acrylic earrings (summer’s favorite form of statement jewelry). As I perused the earring selection at ASOS, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, and more, I started noticing tons of earrings that looked like they belonged in an arts and crafts class.

There were beads, shimmery ribbons, tassels—charms that looked like animals, rhinestones that weren’t even pretending to be real jewels. The earrings I saw were delightfully tacky—and even better, they were trying to be.

When I saw everyone from Tory Burch to Oscar de la Renta getting in on the kitschy earring movement, I knew I couldn’t just ignore it. Kitschy earrings were officially having a moment—plus, there’s no better time than summer to experiment with bold, character-filled accessories.

MORE: Acrylic Earrings Are the ’80s Throwback I Can’t Get Enough of

Here, you’ll find 19 kitschy-cute pairs of earrings that are tacky, charming, and on-trend all at once. Even if you’re not willing to wear giant pink lobsters (or rhinestone-covered stars) on your ears, you’re sure to find something in this slideshow that’ll get your creative summer style juices flowing.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Tory Burch Charms Statement Earrings, $198
Tory Burch Charms Statement Earrings, $198

These charm earrings are totally fun and a little bit creepy—in the best way possible.

Tory Burch Charms Statement Earrings, $198 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Dadybones Heart Earrings, $45
Dadybones Heart Earrings, $45

Nothing says 90s kitsch like a pink felt heart (or two).

Dadybones Heart Earrings, $45 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Mercedes Salazar Clip Earrings, $215
Mercedes Salazar Clip Earrings, $215

These shoulder duster earrings are somehow fun and elegant at the same time. Wear them with an updo to keep all eyes on the colorful toucans.

Mercedes Salazar Clip Earrings, $215 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | River Island Tinsel Tassel Earrings, $19
River Island Tinsel Tassel Earrings, $19

These shimmery earrings look fit for a Barbie.

River Island Tinsel Tassel Earrings, $19 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Oscar de la Renta Monkey Hoop Earrings, $146
Oscar de la Renta Monkey Hoop Earrings, $146

Even Oscar de la Renta is getting in on the kitschy earring trend.

Oscar de la Renta Monkey Hoop Earrings, $146 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Vintage Pink Bamboo Hoop Earrings, $13
Vintage Pink Bamboo Hoop Earrings, $13

For the shopper who wants their hoop earrings to be a little out-of-the-box.

Vintage Pink Bamboo Hoop Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | 'It's Lit' Cigarette Clip Earrings, $285
Moschino 'It's Lit' Cigarette Clip Earrings, $285

Nothing says 2018 like a pair of "it's lit" earrings.

Moschino 'It's Lit' Cigarette Clip Earrings, $285 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | J.Crew Flower and Bead Chandelier Earrings, $33
J.Crew Flower and Bead Chandelier Earrings, $33

These look like something I would've made in an elementary school arts and crafts class, and I'm super into it.

J.Crew Flower and Bead Chandelier Earrings, $33 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Tory Burch Fish Drop Earrings, $178
Tory Burch Fish Drop Earrings, $178

A more subtle approach to a very noisy trend. (Never thought I'd see the day when statement earrings that look like fish bones are considered "subtle," but here we are.)

Tory Burch Fish Drop Earrings, $178 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Statement Jewel Stone and Tassel Earrings, $11
Statement Jewel Stone and Tassel Earrings, $11

Throw these delightfully 90s-looking earrings on with your favorite LBD to create a solidly fun and stylish party look.

Statement Jewel Stone and Tassel Earrings, $11 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Color Block Pom Pom Hoop Earrings, $13
Color Block Pom Pom Hoop Earrings, $13

Hoop earrings got the pom pom treatment.

Color Block Pom Pom Hoop Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Palm Leaf Resin Earrings, $16
Palm Leaf Resin Earrings, $16

Acrylic, tropical-inspired earrings that are a little bit kitsch—three summer trends all in one.

Palm Leaf Resin Earrings, $16 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Tail Feathers Drop Earrings, $448
Tail Feathers Drop Earrings, $448

These birds look like they belong on an artsy Christmas tree—or, you know, your ears.

Tail Feathers Drop Earrings, $448 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Sachin and Babi Fleur Dusk Clip-On Earrings, $295
Sachin and Babi Fleur Dusk Clip-On Earrings, $295

These statement-making earrings are covered in tiny, yellow, beaded flowers. Plus, the clip-on fixture will keep them from weighing down your ears.

Sachin and Babi Fleur Dusk Clip-On Earrings, $295 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Lobster Cove Drop Earrings, $48
Lobster Cove Drop Earrings, $48

I'd never considered wearing lobster jewelry until I spotted this pair of earrings at Anthro.

Lobster Cove Drop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Crystal Star Earrings, $24
Crystal Star Earrings, $24

The product description for these earrings reads, "Who said earrings can't be extra?" Right. On.

Crystal Star Earrings, $24 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Myers Drop Earrings, $248
Myers Drop Earrings, $248

A dressier take on the kitschy earring trend.

Myers Drop Earrings, $248 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Mango Palm Tree Earrings, $27
Mango Palm Tree Earrings, $27

Nothing says summer like a pair of beaded palm trees hanging from your ears.

Mango Palm Tree Earrings, $27 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Gas Bijoux Layer Drop Earrings, $233
Gas Bijoux Layer Drop Earrings, $233

When in doubt, put a bird on it.

Gas Bijoux Layer Drop Earrings, $233 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Lip and Cheek Tints for Effortless Color Coverage

Lip and Cheek Tints for Effortless Color Coverage
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Tory Burch Charms Statement Earrings, $198
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Dadybones Heart Earrings, $45
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Mercedes Salazar Clip Earrings, $215
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | River Island Tinsel Tassel Earrings, $19
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Oscar de la Renta Monkey Hoop Earrings, $146
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Vintage Pink Bamboo Hoop Earrings, $13
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | 'It's Lit' Cigarette Clip Earrings, $285
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | J.Crew Flower and Bead Chandelier Earrings, $33
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Tory Burch Fish Drop Earrings, $178
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Statement Jewel Stone and Tassel Earrings, $11
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Color Block Pom Pom Hoop Earrings, $13
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Palm Leaf Resin Earrings, $16
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Tail Feathers Drop Earrings, $448
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Sachin and Babi Fleur Dusk Clip-On Earrings, $295
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Lobster Cove Drop Earrings, $48
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Crystal Star Earrings, $24
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Myers Drop Earrings, $248
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Mango Palm Tree Earrings, $27
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Kitschy-Cute Pairs of Earrings We Want This Summer | Gas Bijoux Layer Drop Earrings, $233
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share