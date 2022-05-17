KitchenAid Mixers Are On Sale For Under $300 at Target, Which Is Literally Unheard Of

Scroll To See More Images

I believe it was Kris Jenner who once said KitchenAid mixers on your countertops are simply iconic, and I couldn’t agree more. This is a loose quote since I’m not willing to go back to KUWTK and source the exact one, but it was definitely something along those lines. Needless to say, I couldn’t agree more, so when a KitchenAid mixer is finally on sale, it’s time to pay attention. These beauties are known for their price point. Typically, you can’t find one for under $450, which is probably part of why they get the Jenner seal of approval.

But now you don’t have to be a Kardashian to have an iconic kitchen! You just have to shop this sale at Target where prices are seriously—drumroll please—dropped to under $300. And the best part is, there are different colorways available as part of the sale.

KitchenAid Ice Blue Mixer

Although I wouldn’t consider myself a foodie, chef or baker by any means, I’m seriously obsessed with my KitchenAid mixer. First of all, there’s the color: I got mine in ice blue. It sits gloriously on my counter all year long, so there’s no need to tuck it away in a cabinet when it’s not in use. I love to use it to make unexpected things so I can still enjoy all of my favorite foods in the most healthy way possible. For example, I love making whole wheat pizza dough. This mixer comes with a dough hook attachment so you can easily knead dough in half the time it would take if you were doing it by hand. No matter how you choose to use it, the most important thing is THE SALE price it’s going for today only, so if you’ve been wanting one for a while, now’s the time to scoop this baby up. Here are the colors it’s available in.

There’s my baby! This is such a modern color option and it’s super easy to find matching kitchen accessories on Amazon in similar colors if you want to make it a theme.

KitchenAid Mixer in Red

There’s something so classic about this red color. It reminds me of the perfect red nail that I’m constantly trying to achieve and constantly failing at achieving. Also, I mentioned above that it comes with the dough hook, but this purchase also comes with the flat beater attachment and the stainless steel 5-quart bowl pictured above. You don’t have to sacrifice the accessories to take advantage of this sale.

KitchenAid Mixer in Black

This mixer also comes in grey and silver, so if you don’t like any of the colors above, there are definitely options. Remember, this sale ends today, so make sure to act fast to get your favorite color option.