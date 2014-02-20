StyleCaster
25 Ways To Update Your Kitchen From Pinterest

Alexandra Pauly
Whether you are looking to give your kitchen a quick update or a major overhaul, we’ve sourced Pinterest for some of the very best ideas. Scroll through the gallery above for ideas for kitchen islands, organizing your wine, and painting your kitchen cabinets.
Yes, your kitchen is about function, but it is also the heart of your home, and should be just as gorgeous as any other room. And seriously, who wants to cook in an ugly space!
Have a great kitchen decor idea? Share it in the comments below!
If you don't have the space for a dining room, an island and barstools are a stylish alternative.

Via Bel Mortimer

Wine fanatics, this one's for you! A creative storage solution like this compact wall-length shelf is great for storing bottles in tight spaces.

Via Cultivate

Try subway tiles for a polished, easy-to-clean backsplash.

Via Dannon Kendall

Wood accents give this kitchen a rustic feel.

Via Elisah Jacobs

Don't shy away from decorating your kitchen with art. These frames give personality to an otherwise plain kitchen.

Via Donhko³ / Uko

To make a tiny kitchen look bigger, open it up! Forgo walls for an island or bar that opens up into a dining or living area. Give it individual flair by painting it a unique color.

Via Healthar

Flowers instantly freshen up any kitchen.

Via Joanna Strycharz

Hanging lights like these will add an industrial touch to your kitchen space. If you don't have an exposed pipe to suspend lights like these around, install a bar or tension rod. 

Via Nathalie Bock

Store cookbooks on floating shelves by the stove for easy access.

Via Kim Baur

Transform a kitchen drawer into storage for produce that doesn't need to be refrigerated. 

Via Censie Hardish

An all-white kitchen will always look fresh and clean.

Via Kotivinkki

For a French cottage style kitchen, add an unfinished wood island and lots and lots of china to your kitchen.

Via Pamela Bozanich

Put your dishware on display with open shelves. Bonus: they'll also be easily accessible.

Via Patri Bailey

A larger kitchen can easily be integrated with a dining space.

Via Paul Hannah

Get an island with a built-in liquor cabinet to keep bottles off of your counter space.

Via S. Castel

The hardwood floors and antique stove and hood give this kitchen a chic vintage feel.

Via Anne Marie Dole

This kitchen island doubles as a banquet, creating an inviting eating space.

Via Fiona Schmidt

A chalkboard wall in the kitchen is perfect for writing recipes or a grocery list. 

Via Lana Red Studio

A skylight will flood your kitchen in natural light, and you'll never want to leave!

Via Katherine Kearney

An exposed brick wall is an unexpected touch in any kitchen.

Via Michal Bialogrzywy

Checkerboard floors and red accents make for a cute retro-inspired kitchen.

Via Nathassia Miller

If you don't want to go full-on retro, a hardwood floor stained in a checkboard pattern is more subtle than one in tile.

Repurpose an old dresser as an island.

Via Sami Kathryn Eudy

Under cabinet lighting will accent a unique backsplash like this copper one, or draw attention to anything you want to put on display.

Via Traditional Home

Add a splash of color to your kitchen with bright cabinets in an unexpected color like lime green.

Via Andrée van Oppen

