25 Ways To Update Your Kitchen From Pinterest

Whether you are looking to give your kitchen a quick update or a major overhaul, we’ve sourced Pinterest for some of the very best ideas. Scroll through the gallery above for ideas for kitchen islands, organizing your wine, and painting your kitchen cabinets.
Yes, your kitchen is about function, but it is also the heart of your home, and should be just as gorgeous as any other room. And seriously, who wants to cook in an ugly space!
Have a great kitchen decor idea? Share it in the comments below!
MORE:
How To Fold a Fitted Sheet
The Gypset Travel Guide To Sayulita, Mexico
If you don't have the space for a dining room, an island and barstools are a stylish alternative.
Via Bel Mortimer
Wine fanatics, this one's for you! A creative storage solution like this compact wall-length shelf is great for storing bottles in tight spaces.
Via Cultivate
Try subway tiles for a polished, easy-to-clean backsplash.
Via Dannon Kendall
Don't shy away from decorating your kitchen with art. These frames give personality to an otherwise plain kitchen.
Via Donhko³ / Uko
To make a tiny kitchen look bigger, open it up! Forgo walls for an island or bar that opens up into a dining or living area. Give it individual flair by painting it a unique color.
Via Healthar
Hanging lights like these will add an industrial touch to your kitchen space. If you don't have an exposed pipe to suspend lights like these around, install a bar or tension rod.
Via Nathalie Bock
Store cookbooks on floating shelves by the stove for easy access.
Via Kim Baur
Transform a kitchen drawer into storage for produce that doesn't need to be refrigerated.
Via Censie Hardish
An all-white kitchen will always look fresh and clean.
Via Kotivinkki
For a French cottage style kitchen, add an unfinished wood island and lots and lots of china to your kitchen.
Via Pamela Bozanich
Put your dishware on display with open shelves. Bonus: they'll also be easily accessible.
Via Patri Bailey
A larger kitchen can easily be integrated with a dining space.
Via Paul Hannah
Get an island with a built-in liquor cabinet to keep bottles off of your counter space.
Via S. Castel
The hardwood floors and antique stove and hood give this kitchen a chic vintage feel.
Via Anne Marie Dole
This kitchen island doubles as a banquet, creating an inviting eating space.
Via Fiona Schmidt
A chalkboard wall in the kitchen is perfect for writing recipes or a grocery list.
Via Lana Red Studio
A skylight will flood your kitchen in natural light, and you'll never want to leave!
Via Katherine Kearney
Checkerboard floors and red accents make for a cute retro-inspired kitchen.
Via Nathassia Miller
If you don't want to go full-on retro, a hardwood floor stained in a checkboard pattern is more subtle than one in tile.
Under cabinet lighting will accent a unique backsplash like this copper one, or draw attention to anything you want to put on display.
Via Traditional Home
Add a splash of color to your kitchen with bright cabinets in an unexpected color like lime green.
Via Andrée van Oppen