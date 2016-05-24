StyleCaster
10 Backsplash Ideas to Steal for Your Kitchen

by
If you’re anything like me, the phrase kitchen backsplash triggers visions of boring, dated tile that looks more stuffy than stylish.

But—thanks to the Internet—I’ve found  kitchens that feature gorgeous backsplashes with patterns, color, metallic sheen, and even rustic brick. What they all have in common is that they use the wall to complement and enhance whatever look the kitchen already has going—whether that’s ultra-minimalist, bright and beachy, or moody and rich.

Click through and get inspired by these covetable kitchen backsplashes.

1 of 10

Pivot Interiors

Elle Decoration UK

Interiors by Studio M

Meredith McBrearty

Jenny Wolf Interiors

Scout Design

Sunset

Black Lacquer Design

Rachel Reider

Estee Stanley

