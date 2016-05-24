10 Backsplash Ideas to Steal for Your Kitchen

If you’re anything like me, the phrase kitchen backsplash triggers visions of boring, dated tile that looks more stuffy than stylish.

But—thanks to the Internet—I’ve found kitchens that feature gorgeous backsplashes with patterns, color, metallic sheen, and even rustic brick. What they all have in common is that they use the wall to complement and enhance whatever look the kitchen already has going—whether that’s ultra-minimalist, bright and beachy, or moody and rich.

Click through and get inspired by these covetable kitchen backsplashes.