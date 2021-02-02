Kit From ‘The Bachelor’ Has a Famous Mom—But Will That Help or Hurt Her on Matt’s Season?

As the youngest of Matt James’ contestants, fans have been interested in The Bachelor 2021 spoilers about Kit Keenan since she made her limo entrance. Does Kit’s famous mom help her or hurt her on Matt’s season? Read on to find out.

Kit is one of 32 contestants who met Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, on the Monday, January 4, premiere of The Bachelor season 25. The other women who met Matt on the third episode of his season are Brittany, Catalina, Kim and Ryan. Matt, who is the best friend and roommate of Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. Unlike the previous Bachelors, Matt is the first Bachelor since Brad Womack in 2011 to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. (Though he was cast for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in 2020, he never made it on the show, as he was chosen as the Bachelor soon after.)

Matt is also the first Black Bachelor in the franchise’s 15-year-plus history. Overall, he’s the third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020 after he was cast. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

So what’s what we know about Matt. But what about Kit? Read on for The Bachelor 2021 spoilers we know about Kit Keenan, a.k.a. the daughter of an uber-famous fashion designer.

Who is Kit from The Bachelor?

Kit is a 21-year-old from New York, NY, which makes her the youngest contestant on Matt’s Bachelor season. (Matt also lives in New York with his best friend and roommate Tyler Cameron.) According to her Bachelor bio, Kit lives with her parents in the West Village neighborhood of New York City. She’s also in her senior year at New York University. Like Matt, she also hasn’t had many serious relationships in her life. Her most recent was in high school.

“Kit is a true born-and-raised New Yorker. She currently lives at home with her parents in the heart of the West Village while finishing her last year of undergrad at NYU,” her Bachelor bio reads. “Kit hasn’t had a serious relationship since her first love in high school, but that’s only because she hasn’t found a man who can measure up to the level of emotional intelligence she needs.”

Though she’s the youngest of Matt’s women, Kit assured in her bio that she’s mature beyond her years and ready for an engagement. “She’s found that most guys she meets don’t match her maturity level, and although she is only 21, she is very ready for a serious commitment,” her bio reads. “Kit is looking for a man who is genuine, open and honest. She is a straight shooter who has no interest in anyone who is fake or indirect. This badass woman wants to find someone who can keep up with her witty banter and hold their own in the New York social scene. Kit knows that she has high standards, but she has no doubt that Matt will be able to live up to the hype.”

For her fun facts, Kit lists the following:

– Kit can surf in high heels.

– Kit is the first to admit she has a horrible RBF.

– Men in flip-flops make Kit mad.

What is Kit’s job?

The Bachelor lists Kit’s job as “fashion entrepreneur,” which makes sense given that Kit is the eldest daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and Brooklyn artist William Keenan Jr. Rowely went on to divorce Kit’s dad and marry art dealer Bill Powers. The two share a daughter named Gigi Clementine Powers, who is Kit’s half-sister.

As for her job, Kit is a current undergrad student in her senior year at New York University. Though she’s a student, Kit has several businesses. In 2018, she launched her own clothing line called KIT. She’s also a co-host on the podcast “Ageless” with her mother. Her Instagram bio lists the following titles: “student, designer, small business owner.” Kit also has her own website, KitKeenan.com, where she sells her clothing line.

Does Kit win The Bachelor?

Since her one-on-one date with Matt on the February 1 episode of The Bachelor, fans have wanted to know if Kit wins The Bachelor. So did she receive Matt’s final rose? Sorry to say it, Kit fans, but Kit is not Matt’s Bachelor winner. In fact, Kit doesn’t even make it to Matt’s final five, according to Reality Steve. Matt’s final five are Abigail, Serena P., Bri, Michelle and Rachael. His final five are eliminated in that order, which means that Rachael is his winner. As for Kit, it’s unclear why she went home and if her famous mom is an issue in her relationship with Matt. That said, Kit is by far one of this season’s most talked-about contestants and we’re sure we’ll see her on Bachelor in Paradise. For more detailed spoilers about Matt’s Bachelor winner, Rachael, click here.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.