Kit Harington & Sophie Turner Had An Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Reunion At The Emmys

These two had us in our feelings last night. Kit Harington and Sophie Turner’s Game of Thrones reunion at the Emmys was more than we deserve. For nearly a decade, Sophie and Kit played siblings, Jon Snow and Sansa Stark on the now-ended HBO epic. This is the first time we’ve seen them together since the series ended back in May.

As the series finale aired, Kit checked himself into a mental health facility to recharge and regroup. Meanwhile, Sophie got married to her musician hubby, Joe Jonas. It’s clear that it’s been quite some time since these two had seen each other. Therefore their reunion was just as emotionally glorious as one would expect.

Before the awards show began, Kit and Sophie were snapped hugging it out in the audience. At one point, Sophie even took Kit’s face in her hands and just beamed at him. Whew, this is too many feelings for a Monday. Though both actors were nominated for their work on the eighth and final season of #demThrones, neither one of them took home the prize.

However, Game of Thrones did win an Emmy for best drama series –despite the absolute clusterfuck that was the series finale.

Later the duo joined the rest of the GoT cast onstage to commemorate the groundbreaking the drama series. Sigh. We really need HBO to put a rush order on that prequel because the withdrawals are too real.

This might not be the only time Sophie and Kit reunite. Kit just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Eternals and Sophie is central to the X-Men universe so you never know.