Kit Harington Fully Lost It During the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale

We regret to inform you that it’s a wrap for Game of Thrones. Luckily, HBO is giving us a movie about the final season. However, we don’t know if you’ll be able to deal with Kit Harington’s reaction in the Game of Thrones documentary. Though GoT will be no more after May 19th–on May 26th, HBO is dropping Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. The film will be an in-depth look at the creation of the final season of the beloved series.

We all know that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss love to keep secrets from us, so we expect The Last Watch to reveal all of the nitty-gritty details that were hidden from us. Still, one thing no one is prepared for is how this historic season is about to end. Though we are low-key fed up with the show after Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) absurd tirade in Season 8, Episode 5, “The Bells,” nothing is going to prepare us for the series finale of the show.

The trailer for The Last Watch opens with the cast sitting around for the final table read, and Kit Harington who plays our lover Jon Snow bursts into tears. Thankfully, the mood isn’t too somber because Sophie Turner who plays Jon’s sister Sansa begins openly cackling at Harington’s tears.

In a speech, D.B. Weiss says to the cast who have all been together for years at this point, “This is strange. Here we are, at the last table read, and it’s like looking around and seeing your family.”

UGH! Why are we feeling things?!

As much as the show has worked our very last good nerve this season, we can not bear to deal with whatever made Harington sob. We’re going to have to brace ourselves for Sunday and then use The Last Watch to console us through our pain next week.