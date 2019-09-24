Kit Harington Somehow Still Hasn’t Seen Season 8 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Is there anyone in the world who didn’t tune in to the last season of Game of Thrones? Why yes, yes there is, and he happens to be the guy who played Jon Snow. That’s right, Kit Harington never watched Game of Thrones season 8 despite, um, starring in it. Given all the controversy around the final season, can you really blame the guy?

Game of Thrones broke records at the 2019 Emmys with the most nominations ever awarded to a show in a single year. It took home 12 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. Backstage, the cast of the fantasy series reunited, and they were asked about the intense criticism that the final season has received ever since it aired. Harington decided to take that opportunity to come clean about the fact that he has not even watched the show. “I still haven’t seen the show, so that’s how I dealt with that controversy,” Harington admitted to E! News. “I haven’t seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it.”

Harington says the controversy didn’t affect the stars’ faith in the show. “We knew what we were doing was right story wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years,” he said. “Controversy for us, didn’t really affect us.”

Fair enough! It’s understandable that Harington didn’t watch the season. He checked in to a rehab facility at the same time that the show was ending earlier this year. The ending of a series that was such a huge part of his life for years reportedly “really hit him hard,” according to the rehab facility. Harington himself admitted that he “broke down” into grief when shooting wrapped.

Mental health comes first—GOT season 8 can wait, even for Jon Snow!