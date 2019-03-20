Kit Harington Says This ‘Game of Thrones’ Twist Led Him to the ‘Darkest Period’ of His Life

The King of the North! If you aren’t excited for the season finale of GOT just leave now pls. April 14 honestly can’t come soon enough. But recently, Kit Harington said a Game of Thrones twist led him to therapy, which helped him deal with the newfound stardom that came with the success of the show. The dark-haired, rustically handsome actor needed help adjusting to his life that was turned upside-down when he was thrown into the spotlight. *Spoilers ahead*

Harington opened up to Variety, explaining that the transition wasn’t easy. “It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” he said. “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there—like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.”

The most difficult part of his journey with the show, he says, is when Jon Snow became one of the main plot points. “My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back,” he explained. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon—even though it was invalidating my problem about being the weak link because things were about Jon.”

The actor continued, “When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is fucking terrifying.” Well, Harington is a damn good actor because you would never know he was feeling stressed or overwhelmed. His character is certainly dealing with a lot, but always remains stoic and strong.

When the anxiety became too much for Harington, he sought a solution. For him, therapy was the answer for his struggle with the intense spotlight. “That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people,” he said. “I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even fucking act.”

With the final season air date quickly approaching, Harington took a moment to reflect on the last day of shooting. “[It was] a huge heave of emotion. I’m just blubbing,” he said. “The end of Jon’s journey, whatever that may be…I was satisfied with how his story ended.”

Oooo. What does that mean? “Satisfied?” We’re sure fans will read into this statement soon as they wonder what Jon Snow’s fate will be. Harington’s costar Emilia Clark recently revealed that the costumes of this season say something about the character’s journey. Naturally, fans are all over that information, theorizing what Daenerys’s switch to red might mean.

Whatever the answer, Harington says this season will not disappoint.

“[HBO] went balls out, I think is the term,” he joked. “They could have easily set the same budget as they did for season 7, but they went bigger.”

Game of Thrones returns April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. *Cue GOT theme song.* And check out this new trailer for the goodness of your heart.