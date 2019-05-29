Kit Harington Secretly Checked Into Rehab For Stress & Alcohol

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has checked into a rehab center. Harington has been at the “luxury wellness center” for nearly a month following the end of the long-running HBO series, Page Six confirms.

The outlet was first to break the story, reporting that the actor secretly checked himself into the Connecticut rehab facility for stress and alcohol use, with an anonymous source alluding that the end of the series that made him a household name “really hit him hard.” Per the outlet, Harington is “undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $120,000 a month.”

Harington’s rep confirmed the report in a statement to Page Six and Entertainment Weekly, writing: “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

A “close friend” of Harington’s offered more insight into what the actor is going through right now. “The end of GoT really hit Kit hard… He realized ‘this is it _ this is the end,’ it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He has a moment of, what next? He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

GOT came to a much-hyped and roaring end on May 19, ending Harington’s nearly decade-long stint as Jon Snow. The Last Watch, a documentary about the last season of the series, showed the cast’s emotional reaction to the finale, especially Harington, who broke down during several emotional behind-the-scenes moments. Per EW, the actor also revealed how the end affected him in an April interview with Esquire, saying: “The final day of shooting, I felt fine . . . I felt fine . . . I felt fine. . . Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called, “Wrap!” And I just f—ing broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.”

Harington and his former ‘GoT’ costar, Rose Leslie, will mark their first wedding anniversary in less than a month.

This is a developing story.

Originally posted on SheKnows.