Our 10 Favorite Moments From the Kissing Video Everyone’s Talking About

In case you were under a rock yesterday, the latest viral sensation is this video by artist Tatia Pilieva, which documents what happens when 20 strangers are prompted to kiss one another. The results, as pretty much everyone in the Internet has noted in one form or another, are touching and beautiful, as the clip reveals something undeniable about the human experience: kissing for the first time is raw, and often awkward.

We’ve watched it a few times ourselves now, and there a few select moments that have us saying “awww!” more often than others. Here are our 10 favorite moments from the kissing video that has everyone on the Internet seeing through rose-colored glasses.

1. When this guy awkwardly swings his arms and the girl giggles and shrugs her shoulders.

2. When this young man goes in to kiss an older woman with palpable tenderness and respect, and she just seems so excited.

3. When these guys excitedly shake hands.



4. When this girl turns to someone off-camera and says, “So, just whenever?” in reference to when the kiss is supposed to happen.

5. This embrace, which seems like it’s between two people who’ve known each other a long time.



6.This kiss, the shortest and sweetest of them all.



7. When this guy nibbles on this girl’s lip, and she seems totally into it.



8.When they’re done kissing, this lady says emphatically, “That was a good one!”



9.This guy’s seeming post-kiss euphoria.



10.This moment of pure post-kiss bliss.

