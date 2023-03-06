KISS Tickets to Their ‘End of the Road’ Tour Are Now on Sale—How to See Their Last Shows Ever Before They Sell Out

Scroll To See More Images

The final go for these legends. It may be your last time to get KISS tickets to their End of the Road Tour. The New York City-based rock band just announced that they’re performing the last leg of their farewell tour The End of The Road Tour.

The last dates of the band’s performance were announced on The Howard Stern show on March 1, 2023. The original date of the band’s last performance was July 17, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the plans. “KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said in a statement. The tour started in 2018 and the band has performed in the UK, Europe, Australia, South America and Mexico. The last leg of the tour will begin in Austin, Texas on October 19, 2023, and concludes in Madison Square Garden on December 2, 2023.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley founded the glam-rock band in the early 1970s in New York City. Their first industry performance was at the Brooklyn Academy of Music where lead singer Gene Simmons accidentally set his hair on fire after practicing a fire-spitting act. Known for their outrageous acts on stage and donning their iconic makeup, Kiss released 20 studio albums and many unreleased bootleg performances and recordings. Their seventh album Dynasty was certified Platinum and launched the band into a global success.

Though the band had several lineup changes, the band announced their farewell shows in 2000 with original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. With the latter two leaving, the band eventually reunited again and performed for another 20-plus years. “The Reunion tour made us the number one band again. We played to about two million people in one year. Then we did the Psycho Circus tour and after that, we thought, “been there, done it,” Paul Stanley said. “We’re the champs again, let’s retire on top and we felt there is nothing worse than having someone go away and you don’t get to say goodbye so this tour really is for the fans and to celebrate the whole history of the band.”

When the first dates of the End of The Road Tour, Stanley told Rolling Stone, “We can’t be running around for that much longer in 40 pounds of gear,” he said. “There’s nothing maudlin about it. It’s a celebration with our fans around the world.”

“We wanted to raise the bar again as to what a band can do live,” he added. “That’s really what we’ve always done: we’ve always wanted to be the band we never saw. There are a lot of shows out there that have Kiss DNA in them because they really weren’t shows of any magnitude before us.”

Where to buy KISS tickets

Where can KISS Army buy KISS tickets to the last leg of the End of the Road Tour? KISS tickets to The End of The Road Tour went on sale in March 2023. While Kiss tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy KISS tickets so you don’t miss The End of The Road Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “KISS Tour“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the End of The World Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “KISS“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the End of The Road Tour!

Kiss Tickets

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ KISS “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the End of The Road Tour!

What are KISS’ End of the Road Tour dates?

October 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

November 1 – Palm Springs, California @ Acrisure Arena

November 3 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl

November 6 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 10 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

November 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

November 15 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

November 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

November 19 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

November 21 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

November 24 – Knoxville, Tenessee @ Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25 – Indianapolis, Indiana @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27 – Rosemont, Illinois @ Allstate Arena

November 29 – Baltimore, Maryland @ CFG Bank Arena

December 1 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

December 2 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

What is KISS’ End of the Road Tour setlist?

Here’s the setlist for Kiss’ End of The Road tour. The setlist varied but was very consistent throughout the different legs of the tour.

“Detroit Rock City” “Shout It Out Loud” “Deuce” “War Machine” “Heaven’s on Fire” “I Love It Loud” “Say Yeah” “Cold Gin” “Lick It Up” “Calling Dr. Love” “Tears Are Falling” “Psycho Circus” “100,000 Years” “God of Thunder” “Love Gun” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” “Black Diamond”

Encore:

“Beth” (Eric Singer on piano) “Do You Love Me” “Rock and Roll All Nite”

As for what to expect during shows, Paul Stanley teased about old members playing the shows to Billboard. “I wouldn’t discount any possibilities,” said Stanley, who plays the Starchild character in the band. “I learned long ago to never say never. Would I negate the possibility of former members making appearances? Absolutely not. I don’t know in what capacity.” They’ve also said that this is merely their last tour on the Howard Stern Show, which means they can still play one-offs, festivals, or even Vegas residencies. They can also just decide to tour again whenever they feel like it.

KISS tickets to the End of the Road Tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

