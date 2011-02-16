Kiss Announces New Album

Because I’m awkward, a slew of things make me feel odd and alienated: Marilyn Manson when he’s wearing those blue contacts; being the first person to take a piece of dessert during a dinner party; the band Kiss. When I think of Kiss, all that runs through my head is when the band members went on MTV and revealed their human forms. Terrifying. Then Gene Simmons has to go and do that creepy, “surprised” face… Ew. Shudder.

Well lucky me, Kiss has recently announced a handful of song titles for an upcoming autumn album release. (Yeah, what?) This is Kiss’ first album release in 11 years. According to Gene Simmons, this album will include “Russian Roulette,” “Modern day Delilah,” and “Stand.”

According to CTV, Simmons continues with “No strings, no keyboards, no synths, no tambourines, no nothing — just meat and potatoes.”

Kiss will embark on their North American tour this fall. For a complete list of tour dates, click here.