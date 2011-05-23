StyleCaster
Kirsten Dunst Wins Cannes Literally and Sartorially, Kind Of

Kerry Pieri
by
I say “kind of” in the above title because Penelope Cruz also looked super hot and weirdly, only because I don’t get what she was doing there, so did Gwen Stefani. And obviously, Diane Kruger. Let’s get back to the point though, because Kirsten Dunst recently is basically announcing, “look at me, world, because I’m back in the artful, somewhat depressing movie game (see, also, The Virgin Suicides), and I’m looking good doing it.”

Dunst won the coveted and prestigious Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role as a super depressed chick in Lars von Trier’s Melancholia. No one is accusing this one of being a rom-com. Check out the trailor below and live through the best of Kirsten at Cannes, including the Chanel Couture gown she wore to accept the honor.

The aforementioned silver and feathered stunning strapless creation by Chanel Couture.

Kirsten also looked utterly lovely in a different, blush Chanel Couture gown for the amFAr gala.

Dunst is demure in one of her fave labels, Rodarte.

A more laidback look, a little white goes a long way on the French Riviera.

This yellow Chloé is like a little chiffon ray of sunshine.

