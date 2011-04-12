Kirsten Dunst Stuns In Proenza & Strips Down For New Movie

Kirsten Dunst is no stranger to the world of high fashionshe’s a huge Rodarte fan and was featured in the issue of Lula edited by the Mulleavy sisters, she’s the current face of Bulgari’s Mon Jasmin Noir fragrance and Boy. by Band of Outsiders, and she even told WWD recently that she’d love to collaborate with a designer on a collection in the future.

So, it should come as no surprise that she showed up on the red carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards on Sunday in an amazing look from the Proenza Schouler Spring 2011 collection. The embroidery, the shades of blue, the contrasting textureswe love it too much not to share. There’s a reason that the Proenza spring collection still remains one of our favorites of the season.

Aside from her killer outfit choice, Dunst is making headlines because she appears completely naked in her upcoming movie, Lars von Trier’s Melancholia. The film, which is described as “a beautiful movie about the end of the world,” also stars fashion icon Charlotte Gainsbourg and True Blood‘s resident hottie Alexander Skarsgrd. Watch the trailer belowit’s so gorgeous that you’re likely to forget that it’s about a planet colliding with Earth, ending life as we know it.

Photo: Jason LaVeris, Getty Images