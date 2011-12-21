Kirsten Dunst Poses For AnOther Mag With Black Hair

In a time when designers are finally stepping out again and taking risks, it seems only natural that celebrities are following suit. We’ve seen them featured in their standard set-up and expected locations, so when someone turns their typical visage on its head, we not only applaud, we thank these lucky stars for interrupting boring editorials (there – we said it).

Keeping up with her ever-changing hair color — Marie Antoinette, anyone? — Kirsten Dunst has struck again in her absolutely captivating photo spread for AnOther Magazine, shot by Mario Sorrenti. We’re obsessed with the simple, yet enchanting concept of her posing with strategically placed shadows, sporting dark locks to boot. The black ‘do is transformative, turning this indie-blonde into a steaming seductress posing with a car and other metal things that aren’t totally decipherable.

Also, does she just not age? She looks exactly the same as she did in Virgin Suicides (one of our all-time faves) as she does now. See for yourself and click through our favorite pics!

Photos via HighSnobiety.