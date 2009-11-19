Kirsten Dunst Interview on Jake Gyllenhaal: “We’re Not Good Friends”

Kirsten Dunst featured on the December cover of Allure magazine this month, gives them the inside scoop on her personal life and views. After a two year-long relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal (sooo hot), the couple broke up. Having shared a house and a dog, you would think the two young celebrities remained friends. However Dunst told Allure, “It would be nice to see him. But we’re not good friends.”

On traveling to New Orleans and the Grand Canyon with a friend, she realized, “After we were done, I was like, ‘Wow, America is so poor. Just the towns you come across–all that’s there are restaurants and gas stations. There are beautiful stretches of pasture, but for the most part, people live simply. The East and West Coast are so different from the rest of America.”

Hmmm….interesting revelation, Ms. Dunst. You just realized now that Middle America is way different from life in the big cities? Even though Jake is LA born and bred, we’re pretty sure he’s aware of what life is like throughout our country. But hey, you never know these days.

Jake is now dating Reese Witherspoon. What do you think, does Jake go after similar types of women or is it just a coincidence that the two are fair-skinned, blond beauties?