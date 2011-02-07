Kirsten Dunst Gets Wacky for Boy. by Band of Outsiders

Equal parts magical and reminiscent, the Spring 2011 Boy. by Band of Outsiders’ campaign features Scott Sternberg-favorite Kirtsten Dunst prancing in what seems like a fanciful playland. The designer always manages to bring a celestial vintage-inspired collection to light by deviating from the usual catalogue shoot where models drift about generally unremarkably in favor of a little whimsy. No complaints here!

The newest batch of Polaroids feature the actress doing things we generally imagineher doing on her days off channeling a desert-bound Tavi, sharing high tea with a stuffed elephant and getting lost in some serious fog, all after she goes fishing. You know, the usual.

Shot just outside the dreamy stage of Pasadena’s Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, Dunst exudes an effortless California cool in the collection’s seasonal staples cotton madras, knit tops, chinos and gold canvas saddle oxfords. While the actual clothing doesn’t see much close-up camera time, the foliage has me (very impatiently) looking toward spring. Though Kirsten is a repeat model for the brand (she was cast as the face of the spring 2009 campaign), Boy. will see its first runway come fall. Win!