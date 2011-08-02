Kirsten Dunst Covers Elle, Is Cool with Snaggle Tooth

Kirsten Dunst is one of those gals who keeps a steady repertoire of fashion work she’s the face of Bulgari, her Miu Miu ads are some of my faves, and she sort of serves as brand ambassador for Rodarte but she only gets involved in the acting thing sporadically [see, also: Rachel Bilson].

Right now, Dunst does, in fact have a flick coming out, Melancholia, she she’s back on the cover of magazines, and British Elle‘s September issue in particular. She looks very blonde and maybe like she’s salsa dancing with peonies. Dunst told the mag, “‘I love my snaggle fangs. They give me character and character is sexy. People comment, but the only person who ever told me to fix them was my mom. Mothers are always like, ‘Wear lipstick, put on rouge!’ They can be s****y about that stuff because they love you. I just went my own way, like daughters do.'” Perhaps, Elle’s not that into her teeth either though because her mouth is closed in both pics. You know what they say about mom and magazines? Yah, me either.