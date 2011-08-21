Kirsten Dunst Cover War: Wonderland Vs. Elle UK

She’s always been one of the most stylish young Hollywood actresses out there — she rocked a Miu Miu campaign long before Hailee Steinfeld — but our girl Kirsten Dunst has been killing it on the sartorial front lately. She recently starred in a super cool lookbook for the Reyn Spooner for Opening Ceremony collection, has blown us away with her red carpet choices that include Chanel, Rodarte, Chlo, and Louis Vuitton, and she’s even scored two major September covers from across the pond!

For the September issue of the UK-based Wonderland magazine, Kirsten looks bad-ass in a black bra, tight leather pants and a smoldering stare, shot by Miguel Reveriego. She also appears to have some very on-trend pink hair! We’ve already gushed about Kirsten’s Elle UK September cover, which is in the complete opposite style of Wonderland. David Slijper captured her soft, feminine beauty on a lavender backdrop with some pink peonies for two romantic covers for the magazine. The Melancholia star looks perfect — I can’t decide which of the Elle issues I’d rather get my hands on!

Which of Kirsten’s September covers do you like the best?