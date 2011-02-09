Kirna Zabete Predicts Fall 2011 Trends

“Still having fun after 11 years. Thats the mantra of Sarah Easley and Beth Buccini, owners of Kirna Zabete, SoHos emporium of high style. The duo, best friends for more than 20 years, stocks the shelves of Kirna Zabete the same way they choose their own ensembles every morning a step ahead of the trends, supportive of young, exciting talent and with a sense of daring that always hits the right, stylish mark. Nandini DSouza, a regular contributor to The Inside Source, eBays digital style magazine, asked Easley and Buccini for their take on whats in stores now and what to expect from the runways.

The Inside Source: Do a little trend forecasting for Fall 2011. Whats on the hit list?

Sarah Easley: Masculine fabrics (such ashoundstooth, Prince of Wales, etc.)and very tailored shapes in jackets, coats and pants.Pop greens, reds and cobalt blue. Even tux suits in pop colors or high-waisted, wide-legged pantscombined with chic silk blouses. Burgundy, purple and chocolate brown shades looked so rich. Great fur pieces. Loved the Lanvin fur hats!

TIS: What designers’ shows are you most excited to see?

SE: In New York, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. In Paris, Givenchy and Lanvin.

TIS: What’s on your must-have list for spring 2011?

SE: Tux Blazer by Stella McCartney. Another Azzedine Alaia classic dress and Celine platforms.

TIS: What are some young, new designers to look out for?

SE: Joseph Altuzarra, Verlaine and Anthony Vaccarello.

TIS: Whats new on the horizon for Kirna Zabete?

SE: The web store is growing so fast. We’re getting new merchandise every week.Our Facebook is also really fun. We are posting updates from the runways andfrom the showroomsduring buying appointments. Our fans really respond and everybody makes comments. It almost turns into a fashion forum.

TIS:How often do you search for things on eBay?

Beth Buccini: I am Christmas-obsessed and a few winters ago, while up all night with a newborn, I started searching vintage Christmas decorations. Well needless to say I was instantly an addict, and the proud owner of dozens of Empire Blowmold 3-feet-tall Santas and elves from the 1960s. Of course the KZ team, and my husband, thought I had lost my mind, but we sure did have fun displaying them in the store. Now my kids love themapparently, they got my Christmas geneand we put them all over their bedrooms the day after Thanksgiving.

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Nandini DSouza authored this article in its original form. Click here to read it in full.

Photos courtesy of Kirna Zabete.