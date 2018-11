First Look: Kirna Zabete and Odin’s Fall Looks for The Shops at Target

American megastore Target is gradually releasing lookbooks from the upcoming Fall 2012 Shops at Target collection, and here are the latest installments from New York City retailers Kirna Zabête and Odin.

The Kirna Zabête collection includes a variety of urban-chic separates co-created by Sarah Easley and Beth Buccini, the owners of the upscale, avant-garde boutique. The looks were created with versatility in mind: Target shoppers will find anything from a leather jacket to a floral blouse. The collection includes nearly 100 pieces of women’s apparel and accessories, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $199.99.

The Odin collection was co-created by Edward Chai and Paul Birardi, owners of the New York menswear boutique’s three locations. The men’s apparel and accessories designs are inspired by the designers’ appreciation for casual sophistication and the desire to create a range of menswear basics for fall. The affordable offerings will cost between $14.99 and $99.99.

The Kirna Zabête and Odin at Target collections will be available from September 9, 2012 at Target stores and Target.com, along with the rest of the Shops at Target offerings. Information from behind-the-scenes can be found at ABullseyeView.com.

