Kira Plastinina Won’t Quit

Just when you thought Kira Plastinina was down and out, she’s gone and come back stronger than ever. Well, at least she’s back. The teen queen of the retail scene closed all of her eponymous stores nation wide when she declared for bankruptcy in January. Now, the Russian import’s Los Angeles stores will be relaunching under the name K. Plastinina. The new company will be called Pink Square, which is fitting because the stores are giant pink squares.

The stores will be located at the Beverly Center and on Robertson Boulevard. Her 70 stores in Russia are still operating.

[WWD]