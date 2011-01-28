Kira Plastinina Is Back And This Time With Far Less Pink

When Russian heiress/teenager Kira Plastinina inundated the United States and New York City in particular with glittering pink mini skirts and metallic bodycon, it seemed like somebody didn’t do their market research homework. The result was a shuttering of the obnox pink stores and the company going into debt for something around $54.4 million (that’s like, 150 million hot pink skinny jeans).

Well, Kira’s back with Lublu, which means “I Love” in Russian, but sounds like a really drunk person saying “love you.” According to a WWD article, it will be sold wholesale to boutiques and the like and won’t have any store fronts with chandeliers and white leather furniture to help unload the merch. Her Spring lookbook is attached, and although I’ll admit it’s certainly better than anything that was in the Kira Plastinina stores, I’m still not sold. Am I being biased?