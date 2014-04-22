Kinky Sex Makes People Healthier: Study

Here’s something you probably never associated with kinky sex: increased mental health. According to one study currently making the rounds, practitioners of the BDSM lifestyle—Bondage, Dominance, and Sado-Masochism—were observed to have much higher levels of mental health than practitioners of “vanilla” sexual lifestyles.

The study, published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, was conducted by a group of scientists at Tilburg University in the Netherlands. They found that participants “either did not differ from the general population and if they differed, they always differed in the more favorable direction,” study researcher and psychologist Andreas Wismeijer, said of the experiment. The study asked 902 members of the BDSM community to participate in a psychological survey, and compared responses with those of 434 individuals who do not self-idenity as BDSM.

The conclusion? People with boring sex lives—or, at least, so-called straightforward sex lives—aren’t any more “normal” psychologically than people who participate in sexual activities that fall outside the norm. In fact, the results revealed BDSM practitioners were more extroverted, less neurotic, and more open to new experiences than vanilla participants. BDSM aficionados also scored lower than the general public on rejection sensitivity, a measure of how paranoid people are about others disliking them.

