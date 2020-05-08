13 Kinky Sex Toys Guaranteed To Make You Blush

Bondage, discipline, chastity-play—they all have one common descriptor: kinky. And the desire to explore these types of play in the bedroom is definitely more common than you might think. If you don’t believe us, just take a gander at all the kinky sex toys on offer nowadays. Sex toy sites even have entire sections dedicated to them. (!!) Toys and devices for BDSM play and other kinks are widely available and ready to help you explore that sultry side of yourself. Whether you’re a Fifty Shades of Grey super-fan or feel a strong connection to Rihanna’s song “S&M,” there are so many kinky sex toys waiting to join your collection.

If you’re unsure where to start, let us be your guide on the journey to finding the perfect kinky sex toys. We rounded up plenty of options below for all your nighttime pleasure. (Or daytime! We’re not against some afternoon delight.) For those looking to explore discipline-play, there are paddles and floggers ready to come home with you. Or, if you’ve always toyed with the idea of getting tied up, there are soft ropes and restraints available that you’ll definitely want to check out. Even experts in kinky sex play are sure to find something below that will make the perfect addition to their collection.

Just remember to always play safely, communicate and use a safe word with your partners. Consent is sexy, friends. That being said, go forth and live your kinkiest lives with the 13 kinky sex toys below. You may be bad, but you’re perfectly good at it.

1. Midnight Bling Flogger

Why use a regular old flogger when you can have one complete with rhinestones? This bling-covered flogger is sure to bring some kinky fun into any bedroom situation—and it’s pretty, too.

2. Silicone Mouth Ball

Like we said, what’s the point of stocking up on some kinky sex toys if they can’t also be cute? This pink ball gag is sure to be a fun addition to your sex toys arsenal—and has three sizes, so you can get the perfect fit during play time.

3. Tempo Anal Resonator

This anal resonator is made of stainless steel and has a mirror-like finish. Once inserted, natural contractions in the body cause this toy to actually quiver—no batteries required. It’s also safe for all gender identities to use, as well.

4. Stainless Steel Pinwheel

Be extra careful with this toy, folks. The stainless steel pinwheel has three rows of spikes for maximum pleasure. You can roll it along all parts of your partner’s body, applying pressure as you go along. Make sure you have a safe word in place for this one especially.

5. Vibrating Nipple Clamps

Nipple clamps are a kinky toy already, but this particular pair kicks it up a notch. These Nipplettes are adjustable for the perfect amount of pinch, and vibrate to achieve extra stimulation.

6. Bondage Kit

If you’re looking to test out some BDSM moves, this bondage kit has everything to get you started. Included are restraints, a blindfold, tickler and handcuffs, so you can get started on your new kinky journey immediately.

7. Stainless Steel Butt Plugs

This set of three butt plugs are made of stainless steel and adorned with a sultry red jewel. They’re perfect for roleplaying (You can always pretend the jewel is real and create an imaginary scenario based on that.), and the different sizes make them accessible for everyone from beginners to experts.

8. Soft Rope Restraints

While rope isn’t always considered a sex toy, when you’re looking to add some kink to your sex life, they’re a must-have. This pack of three different bondage ropes can help you get started and work for just about any restraint situation.

9. Buckle Mouth Plug

If you’ve grown tired of using the classic ball gag, try this mouth plug instead. Rather than a ball on the end, you’ll find a dildo. This really amps this up a notch, and is sure to be a fun addition to your kinky sex toys collection.

10. Soft Leather Handcuffs

What’s a kinky sex toy round-up without a pair of leather handcuffs? This soft leather pair will help keep from chafing and buckle instead of using a key. Make them as tight as you please.

11. Hollow Heart Paddle

This hollow heart paddle is used for fun discipline play—but the heart design adds a gentle loving reminder. At once kinky and gentle, this paddle is a must-have for anyone who’s into kink play but likes to remember they’re loved.

12. Ball Stretcher

Place this toy around the base of a penis, and it will stretch out the balls and skin of the scrotum. Although it might look simple, a ball stretcher can make a majorly kinky impact in the bedroom—if you’re willing to give it a try.

13. Low Temperature Candles

Take a walk on the fiery side and play with these low temperature candles. Just light them and let the wax drip anywhere you want. But don’t forget to blow out the flames when you’re done.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.