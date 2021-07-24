Celebrate BDSM Day With These Kinky Sex Toy Deals Guaranteed To Get You Off

There are a lot of made-up holidays. In fact, you can buy a calendar of all of them, like, you know, National Step in a Puddle Day and National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. There’s one day though, that sounds really, really fun. And it comes with some kinky sex toy sales. In 2003, Swiss fetish club founder Kurt Walter named July 24 World BDSM Day. Why that day specifically? Well, the date is written 24/7 in most countries (other than the U.S. and Canada). That’s a little nod to a “24/7 relationship” based on total power exchange in a dominant/submissive.

Whether you’re involved in the BDSM community or just want to spice it up with a partner, there are sales to shop from Emojibator, Zalo and Organic Loven. We’re talking bondage rope, cuffs, riding crops, gags and so much more. Sales end at midnight on July 26. So, go shop and have some fun this weekend. Just remember: consent is sexy (and a must).

Zalo & UPKO Doll Designer Collection Leather Lacelike Handcuffs

Use code BDSM20 for 20 percent off these already-reduced leather handcuffs. A ring on each handcuff means you can attach them together with the supplied carabiner or to add another bondage accessory such as a leash. How fun.

Zalo & UPKO Doll Designer Collection Rose Ball Gag

Never has a ball gag—with a hole for some teasing—looked so glam. Code BDSM20 gets you 20 percent off.

Rekink 18″ Real Riding Crop Braided Handle with Genuine Leather Top

OK, it’s not technically part of the BDSM Day sales but this 18-inch leather crop is a great deal.

Zalo & UPKO Doll Designer Collection Leather Soft Whip

Use code BDSM20 for 20 percent off luxury sex tech and Italian leather bondage accessories, including this 33.5-inch whip with a 24-karat gold-plated handle.

Bijoux de Nip Feather Nipple Clamps

Score 20 percent off BDSM essentials with code BDSM20 and get these adjustable nipple clamps available in four colors.

Plesur Everything Bondage Kit

Use code BDSM20 for 20 percent off this BDSM beginners set. The bondage kit includes wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, a collar, a leash, nipple clamps, breathable ball gag, mini flogger, blindfold and rope.

Emojibator Funfetti Rainbow Bondage Rope

Now’s your chance to try restraint play with this soft, silk rope. Use code BDSMDAY21 for 20 percent off all bondage accessories. Just don’t forget to have the safety scissors around.