The King’s Speech: The Women Behind Our Kings

The first time I saw the opening sequence of The King’s Speech, I was not impressed. I was waiting for Black Swan and the movie theater mistakenly loaded up the wrong movie, and well, a close-up of an old timey microphone was not what I had in mind.

Fast forward a few weeks later when the buzz around Colin Firth’s performance was growing, and I decided to give the flick an honest try on New Year’s Eve. And much to my surprise, what I found was a perfect movie perfectly engaging, perfectly executed, and perfectly acted. While Firth and Geoffrey Rush deserve much of the acclaim they are enjoying, it’s Helena Bonham Carter that deserves kudos for her quiet, strong performance as The Queen Mother. It made me think of a certain emerging queen making headlines these days, and the power she holds over her soon-to-be king.