Kings of Leon New Music Video

I feel like the media is trying to convince me that Kings of Leon are sexy– just like they’re trying to convince me that Britney‘s, “doing great.” Sexy or not, Kings of Leon just released their new music video for their song, “Notion” today and they’re showcasing my favorite boy band moves: singing to a brick wall; walking against a crowd’s traffic; performing to a crumbling wall.

The Transitive Property states:

If Kings of Leon (A) = 90s Boy Band Music Video (B),

And 90s Boy Band Music Video (B) = Sexy Time (C),

Then Kings of Leon (A) = Sexy Time (C).

Ummmm I just proved Kings of Leon are sexy, disproving my original theory that Kings of Leon are not sexy… I’m like Good Will Hunting right now.

Kings Of Leon – Notion