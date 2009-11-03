Kings of Leon Music Inspires Clothing Line

Grammy award recipients (I’ve barely come to terms with the fact that a song titled “Sex on Fire” won someone a Grammy…like…really, universe? Really?) Kings of Leon has partnered with Surface to Air to create a limited edition clothing line.

The line will drop in a Copenhagen-based store called Paris Texas in early December. The line features some fitted leather jackets and rugged country-inspired worn jeans and plaid button ups. Check below for a sample of the line and click here to see the full collection.