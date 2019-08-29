Just Some Epic Tweets Of People Thirsting For Timothée Chalamet In ‘The King’ Trailer

Fall is coming, which means the movies are about to get a lot more serious and dramatic. These tweet reactions of Timothée Chalamet in Netflix’s The King trailer are proof that folks are thirsty AF for period pieces. And we can’t say we blame them. The iconic piece of cinema is a gorgeous update of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1; Henry IV, Part 2; and Henry V. Tuh–high schoolers these days are so lucky, they will legit never actually read anything.

The trailer is dramatic as hell, and focuses mostly on our bae Timothée as the titular character who looks cold, ruthless and legendary. Basically, the entire trailer is giving us Game of Thrones vibes–but glossy. Director David Michôd co-wrote the script with actor Joel Edgerton. Edgerton told Indiewire,

We’ve written Henry IV and Henry V as a period film but with our own dialogue. For lack of a better word, [it’s] Game of Thrones meets Shakespeare, only in that, you can watch Game of Thrones and understand what’s going on. I feel like, with complete deference to Shakespeare, there is something that happens when even the most intelligent people read Shakespeare. They feel stupid, because he does the kind of roundabout version of telling you simple things. So, we just wanted to let the audience understand what’s going on, and not just some people, but everybody.

WE ARE HERE FOR IT! Apparently so is everyone else because Twitter is hot and bothered.

Along with Timothée, Robert Pattinson (aka the new Batman), Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, and Lily-Rose Depp also star.

The film is set to hit Netflix November 1, 2019, just in time for cuffing season.