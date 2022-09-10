King Charles III Is Officially Proclaimed As Monarch After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Taking the throne. King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Monarch. On the early morning of September 10, 2022, the Accession Council convened in a formal ceremony to recognize his sovereignty.

In an address to the privy council, the new King talked about his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s death. The Queen died on September 8, 2022, in Balmoral Castle in Scotland. “I know how deeply you and the entire nation and I think I may say the whole world sympathizes with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and my brothers and as such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss. To all of us as a family.” He continued, “My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

He then talked about his wife, Camilla, and his responsibilities as King. “In taking up these responsibilities I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world. In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and in the discharge of these duties, I will be guided by the council of their elected parliaments. In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife. I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate to the government for the benefit of all in return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation. In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, to which I dedicate what remains to me of my life. I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God.”

The Privy Council proclaimed the sovereign without him present during the first half of the meeting. The clerk of the council said, “Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching god by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God Save the King.”

Charles III’s wife Camilla, his son Prince William and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss were present when he signed his declaration. Due to royal tradition, Charles was proclaimed King right after his mother’s death. However, his coronation isn’t planned yet. Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET that it will most likely take place in a matter of months.

