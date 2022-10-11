King Charles Is Reportedly Breaking Royal Tradition With His Coronation—When It’ll Be & Who’s Invited

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many Royal fans are wondering: when is King Charles III’s coronation?

Moments after the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022, Charles was proclaimed King. Due to royal tradition, days later on September 10, 2022, the Privy Council proclaimed the sovereign. The clerk of the council said, “Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching god by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God Save the King.”

However, His Majesty’s coronation, that is, the formal ceremony in which he’s crowned King, isn’t as immediate. According to Daily Mail, the new King is set to break coronation conventions and be significantly different from when his mother was crowned. “The King has stripped back a lot of the Coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years,” an insider told Daily Mail. The coronation has been planned for years under the name “Operation Gold Orb.” Read below on when his coronation will be, how long the coronation will be, where the coronation will take place and how many guests will attend.

When is King Charles III’s coronation?

When is King Charles III’s coronation? Buckingham Palace confirmed the date of King Charles III’s coronation will be on May 6, 2023. Royal tradition dictates that the country will remain in mourning for an appropriate period of time following the passing of the former monarch and many sources speculated that the coronation would take place a couple of months following Queen Elizabeth’s passing. Queen Elizabeth, herself, ascended to the throne on February 16, 1952, but was crowned 16 months after her father King George VI passed. King Charles III’s coronation isn’t expected to be as far away as Queen Elizabeth’s. The Telegraph predicted before Buckingham Palace’s announcement that King Charles III’s coronation would take place in the spring or summer of 2023. There was also speculation that the coronation would take place on the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation or the day after on June 3, 2023.

How long will King Charles III’s coronation be?

How long will King Charles III’s coronation be? King Charles III’s coronation will be significantly shorter than Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. The new King’s ceremony will only take place for just over an hour while Queen Elizabeth’s took over three hours. The ceremony is supposedly shortened due to the King’s age and a reflection of a more modern monarchy.

Where will King Charles III’s coronation take place?

Where will King Charles III’s Coronation take place? It’s expected that King Charles III’s coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey where the coronation is traditionally held. The subsequent activities will take place at Buckingham Palace for the traditional waving at the balcony with Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton who took their place as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They’ll be accompanied by their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

How many people will attend King Charles III’s coronation?

How many people will attend King Charles III’s coronation? It is expected that over 2,000 people will attend King Charles III’s coronation. The number is significantly less than Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation when over 8,000 people saw her take the crown in 1953. People who are not guaranteed spots at the coronation include members of Parliament and peers. Sources told The Telegraph that the people who are invited will be representatives of different faiths and community groups. Commonwealth leaders and diversity of religions will be prioritized among the congregation. The King is also said to have expressed a wish that it reflects the ethnic diversity of modern Britain. Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Mather told Daily Mail the reasoning behind the new invites, “There are about 700 peers, well they won’t all be there,” he said. “The same with MPs: they won’t all be present because he’s not being crowned for them. He’s being crowned for the people.”

How will King Charles III’s coronation differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation?

How will King Charles III’s coronation differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation? King Charles III is expected to cut back different aspects and rituals of the traditional coronation to reflect the monarchy in a modern setting. According to The Daily Mail, the presentation of gold is likely to be axed from the ceremony where ‘an ingot or wedge of gold of a pound weight’ was presented to the monarch by the Lord Great Chamberlain before being placed upon the altar. A source told the outlet, “In an age where people are feeling the pinch, this is not going to happen.” In the same vein, King Charles III reportedly expressed the wish that the service is considered “good value” and the service will not be as expensive as expected.

What will King Charles III wear at the coronation?

What will King Charles III wear at the coronation? According to Crisscut Magazine, Charles will be wearing jewelry that is estimated at $4.2 billion. The gemstones include the “St. Edwards Crown, Sovereign’s Ring, Imperial State Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre with dove, Sovereign’s Sceptre with the cross, Sovereign’s Orb, Gold Ampulla, the Spurs, and the Sword of Offering.” The iconic St. Edwards Crown is made of solid gold and has more than 400 gemstones, including rubies, garnets and sapphires.

What is the dress code at King Charles III’s coronation?

What is the dress code at King Charles III’s coronation? The dress code for King Charles III’s coronation is reportedly more relaxed than Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. According to The Daily Mail, discussions were held where they wanted to relax the requirement for peers to wear so-called “coronation robes”. A cloak of crimson velvet, the rank of the peer is indicated by rows of ermine—a stoat’s white winter fur and black tail end—on the cape. Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Mather, who started the plan for King Charles’s coronation told the outlet, “No coronation robes. Give them to a museum where they belong. It’s not going to be a tweed jacket and pair of jeans—but morning suit or lounge suit.”

Will Camilla be crowned as Queen Consort with King Charles III?

Will Camilla be crowned as Queen Consort with King Charles III? Camilla will be crowned alongside King Charles III during his coronation ceremony. Camilla will be crowned as Queen Consort for the first time since the Queen Mother in 1937 (Prince Philip did not take the King Consort title due to the longstanding tradition that “King” is reserved for the reigning monarch). Camilla will be crowned with a platinum crown, decorated with 2,800 diamonds including the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor.

