King Charles’ Coronation Photos: From Prince Harry to William & Camilla

In their best royal attire. King Charles III’s coronation photos are here and we’re totally obsessed. As one of the biggest events in the U.K. in the past seven decades, it’s no wonder the royal family are at their regally finest.

Moments after the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022, Charles was proclaimed King. Due to royal tradition, days later on September 10, 2022, the Privy Council proclaimed the sovereign. The clerk of the council said, “Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching god by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God Save the King.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the date of King Charles III’s coronation will be on May 6, 2023. Over 2,000 guests attended the once-in-a-generation event from across the globe. King Charles III’s coronation will be significantly shorter than Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, but celebrations will take place over three days, from Saturday, May 6, 2023, to Monday, May 8, 2023. The new King’s ceremony will only take place for just over an hour while Queen Elizabeth’s took over three hours. The ceremony itself is supposedly shortened due to the King’s age and a reflection of a more modern monarchy.

So how did the modern royal family show up to King Charles’ coronation? We got you covered with their best looks.

Royal Family Coronation Photos

King Charles & Queen Camilla

King Charles forwent traditional garb in favor of his Naval uniform, rejecting the monarch’s traditional coronation breeches and stockings. Monarchs in the past have donned the “Supertunica,” which is a gold robe to be worn during coronation, and he wore one that was originally created for King George and a royal sword belt and glove that belonged to his grandfather. The King actually opted for a silk undershirt by the Royal Warrant-holding shirtmakers at Turnbull & Asser, and opera slippers by Gaziano & Girling of Savile Row. Caroline de Guitaut, the deputy surveyor of the King’s Works of Art at the Royal Collection Trust told the BBC, “It was the King’s personal decision” to reuse all of these items.

Meanwhile, Camilla wore a custom Bruce Oldfield dress in white and gold matching her husband’s attire. She wore a necklace that Queen Elizabeth II wore during her coronation that also belonged to Queen Victoria. “I am honored to have been asked to design such an historic gown for Her Majesty. This really is the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special,” Bruce Oldfield told WWD.

Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Princess Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in their best robes with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate wore a blue robe and her head adorned with a custom Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece, which finely matches her daughter and her lovely white dress. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a symbolic robe signifying his place as the next in line on the throne. Prince William has a significant role within the coronation.

Also, what’s a royal event without an adorable photo of Prince Louis? The youngest of the Wales yawned during the ceremony while his family was listening in to the ceremony.

The Prince of Wales read The Homage of Blood. William read back to his father, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.” In with ceremony, Prince William also gave his father a kiss on the cheek.

Prince George

King Charles gave his grandson (and next in line after Prince William) a special duty in the Coronation. He served as a Page of Honour. He was accompanied by Camilla’s grandsons Freddy, Gus and Louis.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry arrived at the coronation (sans his wife Meghan Markle) in his military uniform. Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry’s attendance. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they said in the statement.

The appearance came after Prince Harry released his debut book Spare, which provided insight into his life as a Royal and his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie arrived at King Charles’ coronation in a vibrant blue dress and sat next to her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice arrived at the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, England with her husband Mapelli Mozzi, and cousin Prince Harry.

Princess Anne

King Charles’ sister Princess Anne appeared at the King’s coronation in her best garb and looking so stunning while doing so.

Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex & Family

Youngest of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip’s children, Prince Edward sat front and center with his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their children, Lady Louis and James, Viscount Severn sat in the row right behind them.

Jill Biden & Finnegan Biden

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden attended the Coronation in lieu of President Joe Biden.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at the Coronation with his wife Sophie.

