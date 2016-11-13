21 Kindness Quotes to Inspire You to Be a Better Human

This week, we’ve probably heard the term “self-care” more times than the past decade combined—and for good reason. In disparaging times, you shouldn’t neglect your physical, mental, and emotional health. And although we can’t always control the things that happen to us, we can control how we react, and how we treat others—and ourselves.

Sometimes it’s the simplest acts that echo the loudest; the incredible thing is that kindness begets kindness: Just think of how much better the world might be if we all gave away kindness as generously as Oprah did cars. Read on for words on kindness sure to light a fire beneath you―then pass it on.

1. “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”―Princess Diana

2. “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”―Desmond Tutu

3. “No one has ever become poor by giving.”―Anne Frank

4. “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”―Ralph Waldo Emerson

5. “Here are the values that I stand for: honesty, equality, kindness, compassion, treating people the way you want to be treated and helping those in need. To me, those are traditional values.”―Ellen DeGeneres

6. “Believe in yourself. Do what you love. And most importantly, be kind to others, even if you don’t like them.”―Stacy London

7. “We shall never know all the good that a simple smile can do.”―Mother Teresa

8. “It is an absolute human certainty that no one can know his own beauty or perceive a sense of his own worth until it has been reflected back to him in the mirror of another loving, caring human being.”―John Joseph Powell

9. “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”―Plato

10. “We rise by lifting others.” –Robert Ingersoll

11. “Be kind to unkind people. They need it the most.”―Ashleigh Brilliant

12. “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”―Mahatma Gandhi

13. “Your graciousness is what carries you. It isn’t how old you are, how young you are, how beautiful you are, or how short your skirt is. What it is, is what comes out of your heart. If you are gracious, you have won the game.”―Stevie Nicks

14. “Be the person you needed when you were younger.”―Ayesha Siddiqi

15. “How do we change the world? One random act of kindness at a time.”―Morgan Freeman

16. “There isn’t anyone you couldn’t love once you’ve heard their story.”―Mary Lou Kownacki

17. “If you light a lamp for someone else it will brighten your path, too.”―Buddha

18. “Be somebody that makes everybody feel like a somebody.”―Robby Novak

19. “The only meaningful thing we can offer one another is love. Not advice, not questions about our choices, not suggestions for the future, just love.” ―Glennon Doyle Melton

20. “Everybody gets a car.” ―Oprah Winfrey

21. “If you do good, people will accuse you of selfish ulterior motives. Do good anyway.

If you are successful, you win false friends and true enemies. Succeed anyway.

The good you do today will be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway.

Honesty and frankness make you vulnerable. Be honest and frank anyway.

The biggest men and women with the biggest ideas can be shot down by the smallest men and women with the smallest minds. Think big anyway.

People favor underdogs but follow only top dogs. Fight for a few underdogs anyway.

What you spend years building may be destroyed overnight. Build anyway.

People really need help but may attack you if you do help them. Help people anyway.

Give the world the best you have and you’ll get kicked in the teeth. Give the world the best you have anyway.”―Dr. Kent M. Keith

Today is World Kindness Day. Go hug someone or something.