Kindle Unlimited Is Free For the Next Four Months—But You Have to Sign Up Within 12 Hours

As much as we love physical books, let’s face it: They take up a lot of space. This is where Kindle Unlimited’s free trial comes in as a way to for book lovers to work their way through their reading lists without overloading their homes (or bank accounts.)

For those who don’t know what Kindle Unlimited is, let us explain why it’s the subscription service that all book lovers need in their lives: Launched in July 2014, Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s premier online library of more than 2 million e-books. Along with e-books, Kindle Unlimited also has thousands of audio books, as well as lets users select up to three magazine subscriptions for free with their plan. As for what’s in Kindle Unlimited’s library, the service has millions of titles, from the Harry Potter and Hunger Games books to magazines like People and Entertainment Weekly.

Though the name of the service is based on Amazon’s exclusive tablet, Kindle, subscribers can download and use the Kindle Unlimited app from any smart device, including their phone, tablet or computer. As of 2020, Kindle Unlimited has more than 3 million subscribers and that number continues to grow.

So if you’re a book lover who doesn’t have the space (or budget) for physical book, Kindle Unlimited may be for you. Read on for what to know about Kindle Unlimited’s free trial and how to make the most of the free book service.

How much does Kindle Unlimited cost?

Kindle Unlimited costs $9.99 per month and subscribers can cancel at anytime.

Does Kindle Unlimited have a free trial?

For Amazon Prime Day from June 21 to June 22, customers can subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for free—yes, free—for the first four months. The 120-day-long free trial—which saves customers around $39.96—ends on June 22 at 11:58 p.m. PT, so be sure to sign up before then. Also remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription after the four-month period ends, so you won’t be charged the $9.99-per-month subscription fee after the trial is over.

