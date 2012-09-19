What I Want Now: Of a Kind Founders Covet Baggu Purses and Floral Sweatshirts

Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo met at the University of Chicago in 2002 when they were introduced by a mutual frenemy (true story), and quickly realized they had a lot of things in common — fashion among them. After graduation, the ladies dreamed up a unique e-commerce enterprise in Of A Kind, a site that selects designers and features them one at a time, with each designer including one item exclusively designed for Of A Kind.
As the ladies describe it: “We find something thrilling about new designers, because it’s so easy to see their personalities in the things they make—in experiencing their products and process, you get a strong sense of who they are and what they’re about.”
In highlighting on-the-rise talents, Cerulo and Mazur are often the first to hear about a designer that’s about to hit it big, so we’re always interested to hear what they’re eyeing for the coming season. Here, they tell us what pieces they’re coveting for fall.
Erica: Baggu Drawstring Purse: Baggu—maker of those nylon totes that can be folded up and shoved into your purse—has gotten into leather in a big way. This, in my mind, is the ultimate bucket bag: so simple and the sort of thing you’ll have forever.
Erica: Eayrslee Henry Wallet: I’ve been trying to streamline what I carry around every day—like, I probably don’t need a frequent dumpling-eater punch card on my person—and this slim little wallet would force the issue.
Claire: Creatures of Comfort Dyed Julie Tee: Putting this t-shirt up on our site marked the beginning of a love affair with cotton gauze and the end of my plans to buy an at-home tie-dye kit.
Claire: J. Crew Collection Icon Trench: My friend (and frequent Of a
Kind model), Courtney Lewis brought this to one of our shoots. It is the
perfect classic trench constructed in the thickest most luxurious cotton—so you
know it won’t lose its shape after a couple of wears and will be around forever.
Claire: MSGM Floral Sweatshirt: The internet keeps shoving this pattern-happy Italian line in my face, and I’m not mad about it one bit. I love a fitted sweatshirt that you can dress up—is too Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny if I pair it with leather leggings?
Claire: Dusen Dusen Waves Long Skirt: Picture me: this graphic maxi skirt topped with a cropped sweater in a poppy color like red or orange, cozy black tights and slouchy booties. Cute, right? I know.
Claire: Dieppa Restrepo Rusty Boot: I’ve been lusting after this style since last Winter—a good flat boot is so hard to find (but so necessary for New York winters), and all of Dieppa Restrepo’s shoes are so beautifully constructed.