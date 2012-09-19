What I Want Now: Of a Kind Founders Covet Baggu Purses and Floral Sweatshirts

Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo met at the University of Chicago in 2002 when they were introduced by a mutual frenemy (true story), and quickly realized they had a lot of things in common — fashion among them. After graduation, the ladies dreamed up a unique e-commerce enterprise in Of A Kind, a site that selects designers and features them one at a time, with each designer including one item exclusively designed for Of A Kind.

As the ladies describe it: “We find something thrilling about new designers, because it’s so easy to see their personalities in the things they make—in experiencing their products and process, you get a strong sense of who they are and what they’re about.”

In highlighting on-the-rise talents, Cerulo and Mazur are often the first to hear about a designer that’s about to hit it big, so we’re always interested to hear what they’re eyeing for the coming season. Here, they tell us what pieces they’re coveting for fall.