Kanye and Kim Will Not Be Prosecuted for Recording That Taylor Swift Call

After the feud of the decade broke out Sunday night between Taylor Swift and Kimye, the Internet wondered if there were legal implications. Could Kim Kardashian and Kanye West be prosecuted for recording the call? A terrifying thought for anyone who’s seen “Orange Is the New Black” (though not for anyone hoping for a prison reality show), but one that’s looking increasingly unlikely. TMZ is now reporting that the power couple can’t be prosecuted—legally, they did nothing wrong.

The reason it’s so ambiguous is because California law protects “confidential conversations,” making it illegal to secretly record another person. However, if the other party (in this case Taylor) knows they’re being overheard, then the law no longer applies because the conversation is not considered confidential. On the call in question, you can hear producer Rick Rubin as well as members of the crew speaking, which means it’s reasonable to assume Taylor would’ve known she was being heard by others.

This, of course, does not mean Taylor can’t sue Kanye or Kim or both in a civil lawsuit. But—naturally—the couple is fully prepared for that, reports Us Weekly. “Kim and Kanye consulted with their lawyers and still went ahead with releasing it,” a source told the magazine. “They are not worried. They are sick of Taylor’s manipulations and her good girl act. They just wanted to expose her as a fake and will let the lawyers deal with legal stuff.”

We have a feeling Feud Watch 2016 has not even begun.