The Kimmy Gibbler Guide to Style

Hola Tannerito’s! “Fuller House” season two hits Netflix today, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been counting down the days for months now. Why? Because without Kimmy Gibbler, she of perpetual foot odor and backyard ostrich, life is simply bleak (and fragrance-free). The Tanner family’s favorite neighborhood nuisance has long been a fictional character I relate to on a deeply spiritual level, on account of her offbeat, march-to-the-beat-of-your-own-drummer traits and abiding love of maribou. So much so, that I brought a life-sized cut-out of her to my senior prom and was the runner-up in her annual Kimmy Gibbler costume contest in 2013 (#humblebrag).

Iconic as she is, Gibbler could use a little bit of a wardrobe update. Below, we’ve recreated four of her most quintessential looks so that you, too, can dress like you belong on the cover of the Gibbler Gazette, except way chicer.