The Kimmy Gibbler Guide to Style

Hola Tannerito’s! “Fuller House” season two hits Netflix today, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been counting down the days for months now. Why? Because without Kimmy Gibbler, she of perpetual foot odor and backyard ostrich, life is simply bleak (and fragrance-free). The Tanner family’s favorite neighborhood nuisance has long been a fictional character I relate to on a deeply spiritual level, on account of her offbeat, march-to-the-beat-of-your-own-drummer traits and abiding love of maribou. So much so, that I brought a life-sized cut-out of her to my senior prom and was the runner-up in her annual Kimmy Gibbler costume contest in 2013 (#humblebrag).
Iconic as she is, Gibbler could use a little bit of a wardrobe update. Below, we’ve recreated four of her most quintessential looks so that you, too, can dress like you belong on the cover of the Gibbler Gazette, except way chicer.
Lest we forget the OG light-up dress for her prom.
Apothecary & Company Decorative String Light with Timer, $12.59; at Michaels
By all means, Kimberly, put your odorous feet on the Tanner's kitchen table while you talk to Kathy Santoni.
Tim Coppens Plaid Skirt, $389; at Barneys
Stella McCartney Velvet-Trimmed Faux Leather Platform Brogues, $1,100; at Net-A-Porter
Clarity D702 Amplified Cordless Big Button Phone, $45.27; at Wal-Mart
Here she is presumably practicing her food service skills for her forthcoming career as a waitress at the Smash Club.
Frame Antibes Cropped Stretch-Denim Overalls, $165; at Net-A-Porter
Woman by Common Projects Original Achilles Low, $411; at Need Supply
Sabatier Set of 3 Squeeze Bottles, $4.99; at Target
Luckily for Gibbler, you can't really go wrong with buffalo check. But still, Duane might have stayed in a relationship with her if she just took it up a notch.
The Row Sephin Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $1590; at Saks Fifth Avenue (Hi, Michelle!)
The Row Stretch-Leather Leggings, $1950; at Barneys
Princetown Velvet Slipper, $850; at Gucci
