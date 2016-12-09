StyleCaster
The Kimmy Gibbler Guide to Style

Photo: Getty Images

Hola Tannerito’s! “Fuller House” season two hits Netflix today, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been counting down the days for months now. Why? Because without Kimmy Gibbler, she of perpetual foot odor and backyard ostrich, life is simply bleak (and fragrance-free). The Tanner family’s favorite neighborhood nuisance has long been a fictional character I relate to on a deeply spiritual level, on account of her offbeat, march-to-the-beat-of-your-own-drummer traits and abiding love of maribou. So much so, that I brought a life-sized cut-out of her to my senior prom and was the runner-up in her annual Kimmy Gibbler costume contest in 2013 (#humblebrag).

Iconic as she is, Gibbler could use a little bit of a wardrobe update. Below, we’ve recreated four of her most quintessential looks so that you, too, can dress like you belong on the cover of the Gibbler Gazette, except way chicer.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22

Lest we forget the OG light-up dress for her prom.

Photo: instagram / @kimmy.gibbler

Embellished Bow A-Line Dress, $448; at Kate Spade

Photo: Kate Spade

M Missoni Long-Sleeve Lace-Bib Mesh Top, $495; at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman

Nicolette High Heel Sandal, $450; at Loeffler Randall

Photo: Loeffler Randall

Apothecary & Company Decorative String Light with Timer, $12.59; at Michaels

Photo: Michaels

By all means, Kimberly, put your odorous feet on the Tanner's kitchen table while you talk to Kathy Santoni.

Photo: instagram / @kimmy.gibbler

Tim Coppens Plaid Skirt, $389; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Rag & Bone Valentina Ribbed Cashmere Sweater, $395; at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman

Stella McCartney Velvet-Trimmed Faux Leather Platform Brogues, $1,100; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Wolford Velvet Deluxe 66, $49; at Bloomingdales

Photo: Bloomingdales

Clarity D702 Amplified Cordless Big Button Phone, $45.27; at Wal-Mart

Photo: Wal-Mart

Here she is presumably practicing her food service skills for her forthcoming career as a waitress at the Smash Club.

Photo: instagram / @kimmy.gibbler

Frame Antibes Cropped Stretch-Denim Overalls, $165; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Play Color Series T-Shirt Little Black Heart, $93; at Dover Street Market

Photo: Dover Street Market

Woman by Common Projects Original Achilles Low, $411; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Sabatier Set of 3 Squeeze Bottles, $4.99; at Target

Photo: Target

Luckily for Gibbler, you can't really go wrong with buffalo check. But still, Duane might have stayed in a relationship with her if she just took it up a notch.

Photo: instagram / @kimmy.gibbler

Burberry Buffalo-Check Fringe Jacket, $2,595; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

The Row Sephin Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $1590; at Saks Fifth Avenue (Hi, Michelle!)

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

The Row Stretch-Leather Leggings, $1950; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Princetown Velvet Slipper, $850; at Gucci

Photo: Gucci

Bow Scrunchie, $9; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel

