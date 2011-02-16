Kimberly Taylor Drawstring Shorts

Object Of Desire

Kimberly Taylor silk bette shorts, $150, at shopbop.com

Reason #1

We’ve borrowed one too many looks from the boys, before we take it a step too far… a perfect alternative? Silk drawstrings!

Reason #2

While jean shorts are super trendy right now, come the sweltering heat of New York City this summer, Kimberly Taylor shorts will deliver the much needed breathing room your upper thighs desire.

Reason #3

Dressing up beach chic is tricky: crochet, cotton, linen… how to make it work? When in doubt, silk it out. And if you love these shorts as much we do, wait until you see the rest of her line of completely silk apparel. Check it out in the StyleCaster shop.