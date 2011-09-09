Kimberly Ovitz: Fashionable Philanthropy

Kimberly Ovitz, heiress to the entertainment industry throne, turned her back on the family business (Her daddyMichael Ovitz is the co-founder ofCreative Artists Agency (CAA) turned President ofWalt Disney Company.) to pursue her true passion—fashion.

Ovitzestablished the contemporary women’s brand back in 2009 in her namesake—fittingly since the designer draws inspiration largely from her private collection which she describes as,”timeless minimalism with a modern edge andintellectual sex appeal.”

This season we saw a much softer side to young designer who often sticks to a clean black and white color palette andmoto-leathera la rock goddess. While she did offer up her signature knit maxis that drape the body just so, Kimberly also popped blood orange stunners in shimmery silk and subtly intricate cuts inspired byJapanese architecture. In fact, one piece was even made with Japanese paper.

The eighteen-piece collection is an ethereal nod to the relief efforts in Japan, which has been paramount in the designer’s mind since the disaster struck back in March. The collection was particularly inspired by the work of Japanese architectShigeruBan.

The show was”gesture of hope” andbeautiful reminder of the work that is left to be done—not to mention Kimberly’s innate talent.

[Photographs via Imaxtree]



