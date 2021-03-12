Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Mama Says He & Khloé Sent People to Her Home to ‘Scare’ Her

Khloé Kardashian is facing new accusations from Kimberly Alexander, Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama. The model and brand ambassador, who claims the NBA star fathered her son, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 11 to call out the couple for allegedly “trying to scare” her out of California.

Alexander posted a series of Instagram Stories about Tristan and Khloé, who are currently trying for their second child. She claimed that the Boston Celtics player and the Good American founder sent people to her home in an alleged intimidation attempt. Tagging the basketball star, she wrote, “stop sending people to my home and take another test,” adding that his alleged attempts to “scare” her aren’t working. “I’m not going anywhere.”

“It gets scary when u live in a gated community and people keeps [sic] knocking on ur door,” she wrote. “Send another person and see him on the news next!!”

The embattled mother went on to diss Tristan and Khloé’s baby plans. She continued, “trying to focus on another baby with Kloger focus on what u made here boo! The truth shall set u free I know It’s eating u up at night. Trying to scare me into giving up won’t help y’all.”

Alexander first claimed the NBA star was the father of her five-year-old child in May 2020. Tristan reportedly took a paternity test, which proved to be negative. Following the results of the DNA test, however, Alexander accused him of fabricating the results—and she went on to claim that Khloé helped him to cover up the truth. Tristan has since filed a libel lawsuit against her, but she doesn’t appear to be budging.

In another post to her Instagram story, the social media star demanded Tristan take another paternity test. She wrote, “think I should start a go fund me for Lawyer fees to get this done I need help y’all this dude needs to be stopped!!!”

“These kartrashians are trying real hard to scare me out of cali. NOT!!!!,” she added, before attaching a side-by-side photo of her son and Tristan. She captioned the photo with a challenge to Khloé to hash things out “with the cameras since y’all love everything on TV.” Yikes!