Kourtney Kardashian’s Response to Kim Calling Her ‘the Most Boring’ Is the Clapback of 2018

The roasts never seem to stop between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. The KKW Beauty founder made headlines in August when she called her older sister the “least interesting to look at” on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Then, a few episodes later, Kourtney roasted Kim’s bike shorts obsession, comparing them to the Tour de France. Now, Kim is dragging Kourtney again—this time, for her personality.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of KUWTK, Kim, Kourtney and Scott Disick talk about the reaction to Kim calling Kourtney the “least interesting to look at” out of all of her sisters. “Oh my god; people are going so crazy,” Kourtney says. “People hate Kim from her comment on the show.”

In an attempt to clear her name, Kim explains that she wasn’t criticizing Kourtney’s looks but her personality, which is when she tells her sister that she’s the “most boring”—as if that’s somehow better. “We got into a fight. I said, ‘You’re the least exciting to look at,'” Kim says. “What I meant is you’re the most boring. People think that is like I said, ‘Kill your mom.'”

Still not pleased, Kourtney tells Kim that her explanation doesn’t “justify” her behavior, which is when Disick comes in and explains that the two are sisters and that Kourtney isn’t innocent. “You call [Kim] a porn star every time I talk to you,” Disick tells Kourtney. Kourtney then tells Disick and Scott that there’s one internet bully who she should “thank Kim for her career.”

After Kim and Disick suggest that she should, Kourtney responds with what should be considered the best clapback of 2018. “I was gonna write back and say, ‘If it wasn’t for my personality and being funny then our show wouldn’t exist,'” she says.

Disick agreed, responding. “Ha! For sure, without you this whole thing would be dead.”

Call Kourtney the “most boring” all you want. But there’s no denying that she knows how to get the last word.