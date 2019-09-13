Sometimes your siblings are your harshest critics. They certainly know where to hit you where it hurts. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s humanitarian fight on KUWTK is one of the most vicious we’ve seen from them in a while. To begin–because they are so close in age but very different–Kim and Kourtney have a history of coming from each other’s necks. In fact– the pair of them seem to gravitate towards their baby sister, Khloé Kardashian instead of each other.

We all remember that dramatic AF purse fight from the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kourt took Kim’s handbag without asking. Reacting to her sister’s anger the Poosh designer said, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” It was quite a moment. Many years later it looks like the sisters still find ways to get under each other’s skin.

During Sunday’s upcoming episode of KUWTK—the pair have a fight so volatile that Kim calls her sister a, “f*cking fake humanitarian hoe.” Whew, the ghetto. So it all began because Kim accused Kourtney of stealing her style. She later complained that Kourt said she had the “lamest style.”

Later Kim tells her mom, Kris Jenner that Kortuney is still being mean to her she said, “Basically, I got into the biggest fight with Kourtney today because she just is such a bitch. Like, on another level,” she explained to Kris. “So, I called Kourtney and Kourtney like, screamed at me on the phone.”

But Kourtney ran to Khloé to tell her side of the story. She said,

I said, ‘You’re going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the kinds of problems you have?’ and she’s like, ‘You’re really a miserable human being and you keep not understanding the issue because you, all of a sudden, turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world’s issues—which you’ve not contributed one ounce to the world.

Kimberly was not having it. This is when things spiraled out of control. She told Kourt, “You f–kin’ fake humanitarian hoe. I actually do sh*t for the world and you f*cking fake it all day long and act like, ‘Oh! There’s people dying, Kim.’ And what the f*ck are you doing about it? So, shut the f*ck up.”

