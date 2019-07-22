Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Got Into The Most Vicious Fight Over Candy—Yes, For Real

The KarJenners are known for their spats, but Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Candy Land Fight on KUWTK is just soo much. The eldest Kardashian sisters were planning a joint birthday party for their daughters, North, and Penelope. Though they had decided on a Candy Land theme some time ago–things began to get prickly quickly. Kourtney–who lives a super clean, sugar and gluten-free lifestyle decided she wanted only “non-chemical” candy at the fete.

Basically, that means organic fruit.

We get that children should be fed healthy and nutritious meals, but a little candy for a birthday celebration never hurt anybody. Though Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently on hiatus–the KarJenners gave us a sneak peek of the upcoming season and the vicious candy fight the sisters got into.

Even though planning for the girls’ soiree was well underway–Kourtney threw a snag in the plans by declaring. “There’s no reason that you can’t have the theme of the party and have treats that are… there are candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals.”

Kim was obviously hella annoyed with her big sis (and girl we get it). She responded by saying, “It’s a Candy Land-themed party! Yes, that’s, like, what the party is about, Candy Land. It’s not f*cking Gluten Free Land over here.”

Whew chillay, the drama. In the clip, the ladies left the issue unresolved. They seemed determined to have separate parties for their babies. However, we know that back in June, North and Penelope got their glorious party.

We doubt all of the candy served was “chemical-free.”