by
These New Pics of Kim and Khloé Kardashian Are Definitely NSFW
Photo: Getty

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have never been particularly modest about posing half-naked, but we haven’t seen either of them quite like this before. In a new 22-page spread for 032c magazine, the sisters pose in thong bodysuits and sweaters that look like they’ve been through the apocalypse, and their, uh, assets are seriously on display.

15057150 613978022143862 1262954099964379136 n These New Pics of Kim and Khloé Kardashian Are Definitely NSFW

Credit: Instagram | @032c

The story, conceived by Kanye West and shot by famed photogs Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott (a.k.a. Mert and Marcus), also features Amina Blue (who reportedly dated Tyga when he was on a break from Kylie Jenner), Travis ScottGrace Bol, and others.

And just in case the post-apocalyptic butt shot wasn’t enough, 032c also posted another shot of the sisters—this time holding hands in the shower, wearing thong bodysuits and what look to be Yeezy Lucite boots.

15101769 1803796523191726 2677574395777515520 n These New Pics of Kim and Khloé Kardashian Are Definitely NSFW

Credit: Instagram | @032c

Travis Scott managed to sidestep any thong bodysuits for his picture, instead posing atop some construction equipment in a bomber jacket because #patriarchy. All we can say is—great to see you (and your derriere) back in business, Kim!

15048215 868945673241459 838360827152039936 n These New Pics of Kim and Khloé Kardashian Are Definitely NSFW

Credit: Instagram | @032c

