Everything We Know About the Kardashian-Jenners’ Triple Pregnancies

Everything We Know About the Kardashian-Jenners’ Triple Pregnancies

Everything We Know About the Kardashian-Jenners’ Triple Pregnancies
If you haven’t heard the earth-shattering news by now, Kim KardashianKhloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are simultaneously pregnant and expecting babies in the coming months. With three Kardashian-Jenner buns in the oven (Kim’s is via surrogate), there’s been a lot of rumors as to when the babies will come, what their sexes are, and, most importantly, if the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” sisters are actually pregnant.

Though Kim confirmed her pregnancy on a recent episode of “KUWTK,” there is still a lot left unknown. To fill you in on the latest Kardashian-Jenner baby drama, we compiled a list of every fact, rumor, and rumored fact we’ve heard in the recent weeks. To tide you over until KarJenner momager Kris Jenner confirms the news herself (probably to spice up the ratings on the E! show’s current 10th season), here is everything you need to know about Kim, Khloé, and Kylie’s simultaneous pregnancies.

View this post on Instagram

❥ Officially 6 months ❥

View this post on Instagram

❥ Officially 6 months ❥

Khloé Will Give Birth in April

On January 2, 2018, Khloé posted an Instagram revealing that she is six months along. This means that she has about three more months of pregnancy, placing her due date in early April.

View this post on Instagram

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

View this post on Instagram

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

Khloé Will Name Her Baby Tristan Jr.

In an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Khloé revealed that she has decided on the name, Tristan Jr., if her baby is a boy. Though she didn't reveal the sex of the baby, Khloé suggested she was deadset on the name, which nods to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior—Tristan Jr.,” she said. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

She also revealed that if her baby is a girl, her name will begin with either a "K" or a "T" to reference her parents.

Khloé Will Reveal Her Baby's Sex on 'KUWTK'

In January, Khloé replied to a fan on Twitter who asked if she will be revealing the sex of her baby on the upcoming episode "KUWTK," which was on January 7. Khloé revealed that she will reveal the sex on the E! show, but not that week.

"We will be revealing on the show but not this week," she tweeted.

Kim Is Expecting Via Surrogate

Rumors first surfaced that Kim was expecting a third baby via surrogate with her husband Kanye West in June. Those rumors were confirmed in September in a preview for the current season of"Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In the preview, Khloé asked if "the person is pregnant," to which Kim squealed, "We're having a baby!"

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Saturday

View this post on Instagram

Happy Saturday

Kim's Baby Is Due in January

According to TMZ, Kim's third child—after daughter North and son Saint—is due in January, meaning that the middle Kardashian sister's surrogate is roughly five months along.

View this post on Instagram

Blondie

View this post on Instagram

Blondie

Kim Hired a Surrogate Because of a Medical Condition

According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye chose surrogacy for their third child due to placenta accreta, a medical condition which became a serious issue during Kim's pregnancy with Saint and could be life-threatening if she carried another child to term.

View this post on Instagram

NYC

View this post on Instagram

NYC

Kim's Surrogate Is Being Paid $45,000

TMZ reports that Kim and Kanye's surrogate is being paid $45,000 in 10 $4,500 monthly installments. If there happens to be twins (or more), the surrogate will also reportedly be paid $5,000 for each additional baby. In the case the surrogate loses reproductive organs, Kim and Kanye also reportedly agreed to pay her another $4,000.

View this post on Instagram

Tom Ford

View this post on Instagram

Tom Ford

Kim's Surrogate Can't Go in Hot Tubs

Also according to TMZ, Kim and Kaye's surrogate is restricted from swimming in hot tubs and saunas. She is also reportedly banned from handling and changing cat litter, using hair dye, drinking more than one caffeinated drink a day, and eating raw fish. The surrogate also reportedly agreed to keep her sexual activity limited during the pregnancy.

Kim's Surrogate Is Also a Mom

According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye's surrogate is a mom of two young boys, and has been a surrogate before. She's also reportedly in "great physical shape" and has a college degree.

View this post on Instagram

YEEZY

View this post on Instagram

YEEZY

Kim's Surrogate Is African-American and in Her 20s

Per TMZ, the A-list couple's surrogate is African-American and in her 20s, meaning that she's about 10 years younger than Kim and Kanye. She's also reportedly a democrat and has been married for five years.

View this post on Instagram

Vivienne Westwood

View this post on Instagram

Vivienne Westwood

Kim's Surrogate Lives in San Diego

According to Us Weekly, Kim and Kanye's surrogate lives in San Diego, California, just a couple hours away from the A-list couple.

 

View this post on Instagram

👩🏼

View this post on Instagram

👩🏼

Kylie's Baby Daddy Is Travis Scott

As TMZ first reported, the father of Kylie's first child is her boyfriend of six months, rapper Travis Scott. The couple reportedly began spreading the news to friends and family in early September.

Kylie Is Having a Girl

According to TMZ's initial report, Kylie is expecting a girl, meaning that she better brainstorm those "K" names if she wants to follow in her mom, Kris Jenner's trend.

But Kylie Might Also Be Having a Boy

In October, Kylie sparked rumors that she's expecting a boy after she posted two photos on Snapchat. The first photo showed a tray of buns, which some fans have interpreted as Kylie literally and figuratively having a "bun in the oven." Next, the 20-year-old posted two of her phone cases—one in pink and the other in blue. In the caption the wrote, "Which one? I'm thinking blue" with a blue heart emoji. Though we're not fans of gender norms, the internet immediately took Kylie's preference for blue as a sign that she's expecting a boy.

Tyga Is Claiming He's the Father

Immediately after news broke that Kylie was pregnant with Scott's child, her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, chimed in on Snapchat. Tyga screenshotted an article claiming that Kylie is pregnant with the caption, "Hell nah thats my kid" with a trio of devil face emojis. Though Tyga quickly deleted the snap, rumors continue to fly that the rapper might be Kylie's real baby daddy. According to a source for In Touch, the rapper is reportedly "blind with jealousy" and is trying to get Kylie to take pregnancy test.

Kylie Considered Ending Her Pregnancy

According to sources for In Touch, Kylie considered ending her pregnancy when the test came back positive. After a long conversation about her options with her family, she eventually chose to keep the baby.

“Kylie couldn’t believe her eyes when the test came back positive,” the source said. “Kylie was very conflicted in the beginning about whether or not she was going to keep the baby. It was a decision that was weighing heavily on her and it wasn’t something that she took lightly."

Kylie Leaned on Kris and Kim for Support

After finding out she was pregnant, Kylie reportedly leaned on her mom, Kris Jenner, and older sister, Kim Kardashian, for support, according to Us Weekly.

“Kris is so supportive and she knew this was a Kylie decision,”the source said. “They all wanted Kylie to make the decision for herself and to understand this is what it looks like, this is how your life will change, and Kylie gets that.”

View this post on Instagram

Rosé 🎀

View this post on Instagram

Rosé 🎀

Kylie's Pregnancy Wasn't Planned

According to Us Weekly, Kylie's pregnancy wasn't something she or boyfriend Travis Scott planned for, consideirng the couple had only been together for five months when the test came back positive. Though Scott came around to the pregnancy, the source also said that Kylie "was prepared, with or without his involvement."

View this post on Instagram

💕 I guess this is my favorite filter 💕

View this post on Instagram

💕 I guess this is my favorite filter 💕

Khloé and Kylie Are Due Around the Same Time

According to People, Kylie and Khloé are both roughly five months along in their pregnancies and are due in February, a month after Kim's surrogate is expected to give birth. This means that we could see back-to-back Kardashian-Jenner pregnacies in a matter of weeks.

Kylie Has Bought $70,000 Worth of Baby Goods

According to TMZ, Kylie is stocking up on baby supplies. Per the website, she's already spent $70,000 in luxury baby clothes and high-end accessories. She's reportedly filled up an entire closet's worth of fancy baby clothes bought at designer stores through the San Fernando Valley, and plans on filling up more.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

View this post on Instagram

🖤

Kylie Hired a Pregnancy Coach

According to Radar Online, Kylie hired a "pregnancy coach" to walk her through proper nutrition and exercise for a mom-to-be. The coach is also reportedly helping her with Lamaze training, a form of childbirth preparation, when she gets further along.

Khloé's Baby Daddy Is Tristan Thompson

Days after news broke that Kylie was pregnant, People also announced that her older sister Khloé also has a bun in the oven with her boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson, who has been dating the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star for a little over a year.

Khloé and Tristan Aren't Having Sex

According to Radar Online (a super untrustworthy gossip site, we might add), Khloé and Tristan are having trouble in bed amid her pregnancy. According to an insider for the site, "Khloé's never in the mood these days" after pregnancy side effects like cramps, indigestion, and bloating.

“They had this enormously active love life and now they’re barely intimate at all,” the source said.

View this post on Instagram

⚠️ S L I P P E R Y ⚠️

View this post on Instagram

⚠️ S L I P P E R Y ⚠️

Khloé Might Have Revealed Her Pregnancy in June

Since news broke of the Kardashian-Jenners' triple pregnancies, the sisters have kept mum on littles ones to come. However, amid the baby drama, fans scrounged up an Instagram post from June alluding to Khloé's pregnancy. In June, the youngest Kardashian sister three polaroids with her boyfriend with the caption, "Dad + Mom."

View this post on Instagram

The 3 of us...

View this post on Instagram

The 3 of us...

Kim Might've Hinted at the Triple Pregnancy Before News Broke

In early September, Kim posted an Instagram featuring her, Kylie, and Khloé lounging in swimsuits by a pool. At the time, the shot didn't resemble anything other than a cute sisterly snap. However, after the internet-breaking news that three of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters might be expecting babies, fans took the picture as a precursor to what was to come. The fact that Kim captioned the shot "The 3 of us" didn't help matters either.

View this post on Instagram

@vladyart 😍

View this post on Instagram

@vladyart 😍

There's a Theory that Kylie is Kim's Surrogate

You might've heard the theory by now that Kylie, Kim's younger sister, is her surrogate. While the news certainly would top the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner drama, it's likely untrue, considering how many facts TMZ dug up about the "actual" surrogate. Thoug, with this family, you never know.

View this post on Instagram

errands ❤️

View this post on Instagram

errands ❤️

Kylie and Kris Are Working on a Maternity Line

According to The Sun, Kylie and her mom, Kris Jenner, are reportedly cashing in on a maternity line geared toward young mothers. Though nothing concrete has been set yet, the Jenner women are in early negotiations to grow their empire to include the maternity market.

View this post on Instagram

Malibu

View this post on Instagram

Malibu

Kris Is Working on a "KUWTK" Spin-Off Based on Khloé's Pregnancy

According to Radar Online, there's a rumor flying around that matrich Kris Jenner is in shopping around a spin-off based on Khloé's pregnancy. The show will reportedly be set in Ohio, Thompson's hometown, and Kris is eager to debut it considering the different midwestern audience she's targetting.

“Kris thinks that it would be a nice change to shoot in Ohio because it would hit a completely different demo than what 'KUWTK' viewers are used to,” the source said.

View this post on Instagram

good morning

View this post on Instagram

good morning

Kourtney Is Also Pregnant

In other Kardashian-Jenner baby news, there's a rumor going around that another "KUWTK" sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is also pregnant. According to In Touch, Kourtney is expecting her fourth child, who will follow sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope.

View this post on Instagram

hello

View this post on Instagram

hello

Kourtney's Baby Daddy Isn't Scott Disick

Unlike her first three kids, Kourtney's fourth baby is reportedly not with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick. Instead, the dad is her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who she's been dating for a year.

View this post on Instagram

💋

View this post on Instagram

💋

Khloé Is Expecting a Baby Boy

According to multiple sources for Us Weekly, Khloé is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The magazine also reported that the youngest Kardashian sister is "hungrier than ever, " but sticking to her diet, with smaller meals throughout the day, while eating for two.

Kim Is Expecting a Girl

On an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim spilled the beans that her and Kanye are expecting a girl. She was talking about her baby shower and how her daughter, North, wanted to play with her new little sister's toys.

"People brought toys and gifts. She was opening them all up the next day and she said, 'Mom, Baby Sister's not here. I think I need all of her toys in my room. I'll play with them and just make sure they're OK for Baby Sister,'" Kim said.

